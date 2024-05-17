Nick Wright's Stunning Super Prediction for Bears Season
In some NFL circles, people have to be wondering if Nick Wright is secretly a member of Bill Swerski's famed “Superfans.”
In a discussion about the schedules and Caleb Williams, Wright said the unthinkable.
"I think Caleb could lead the Bears to the Super Bowl in his rookie season," Wright said.
Da Bears.
Wright didn't outright guarantee this. He did say he is "flirting" with the idea.
"I think a 7-2 start is absolutely on the board, and this is my bold prediction, forget guaranteeing the playoffs," he said, on First Things First.
The reason he's thinking this is success he saw other rookie quarterbacks have, including C.J. Stroud, combined with the improvement by the Bears in personnel on offense during the offseason and finally the relatively easy start to their schedule.
Wright acknowledged the possibility of slow starts by Williams because he had a poor end to his college career, which actually shouldn't mean much of anything.
"Instead, he has a tailor-made start to his career," Wright said. "Of the seven teams projected to have the worst record in football, he gets five of them in the first nine weeks.
"New England, Arizona, Washington, the Panthers and the Titans—that's five in the first nine games."
Rookies can be prone to mistakes even against poor NFL teams, though.
Wright wasn't deterred by this thought as he plowed ahead.
"We have seen rookie quarterbacks step in and be excellent and the the team be contenders," he said.
Wright pointed to Russell Wilson, Ben Roethlisberger, C.J. Stroud, Andrew Luck, RG III and Brock Purdy as examples.
"Brock Purdy was in the NFC championship game his rookie year," Wright said.
"So the idea that rookie quarterbacks don't ever step in and have success is belied by history," Wright concludes. "And this Bears team, I think, is a playoff team with just slightly below average quarterback play."
No doubt some will wonde if, after taping, Wright put on his Bears letter jacket, grabbed a big stein of beer, ate a brat, and told Pat Arnold, Carl Wollarski, Todd O'Connor and Swerski that the Bears could only have a better Super Bowl shot if "Da Coach" returned to the sidelines.
