Biggest Bears training camp hangover still needs to be solved
If there is one thing the Bears know they can't do on Monday Night Football to start the season, it's come out of the huddle late, rush to the line, get a false start or delay of game penalty, or suffer a yardage loss on a play because they failed in their haste to pick up on something the defense did prior to the snap.
In other words, it can't be like preseason and training camp.
It's been the process they've replayed repeatedly since coaches began to install the offense. It hasn't been a steady flow of mistakes, but an intermittent one and damaging.
All along coaches have insisted the offense will be sharper and quarterback Caleb Williams quicker to the punch once game-planning begins with the regular season. They don't install game plans in preseason.
The guy who puts the snap into presnap, center Drew Dalman, isn't so sure this problem just vanishes now with the Bears game-planning for the Vikings.
“I don’t know if it will naturally go away," he said. "I think it’s something that takes our direct effort and focus and it’s certainly something we have been working on and will continue to work on throughout the year.
"It will never be a finished product or anything like that. But we certainly have improved and will continue to improve and focus on those things. I know guys have been really doing a good job on narrowing our focus on what the issues are, what we need to work on, all that. So that’s been a good thing to see as we progressed through camp."
Dalman saw efficiency breakdowns both in the running game and passing game as obstacles to reach a higher level.
"We might have a good day and I’m like, ‘Things are progressing,’ and then have a poor day in the running game and passing game and you feel like you’re back to working on it a bit more," Dalman said. "High level, I’m not really sure, but I do know that we’re putting in a lot of work, so we should have some confidence in both.”
It's not a snap to fix presnap issues, the snapper said, so to speak. However, by game time Monday night they like their chances of looking sharper. Generally, Dalman's view is the offense will be ready. And it's not entirely on Williams to show they're past the consistency problems as so many have alleged.
"I think, well, I guess the first thing would be that that falls on everybody's shoulders," Dalman said. "I don't think that that's just Caleb or any one person or anything, but I do think Caleb's confidence in the huddle and all the things that, like when you first start out, you have a lot of things in your mind. So it's hard to focus on any one thing. And then the more reps you get, the more things become a bit more unconscious, and you kind of rattle them off quicker. And so I think that stuff is progressing.
"And then from just a whole unit perspective, we all are doing a better job of knowing exactly where we need to be, and so we can make those things more efficient. So I think the group as a whole is doing a good job."
It needs to be a good job that produces better results in a week, or the real problems will start. Those come when no one seems to have answers.
