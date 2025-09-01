Matchup issue for Bears secondary suddenly looks more complicated
Any recent game against the Minnesota Vikings has meant big headaches for the Bears secondary but it looked like much less of a problem as training camp unfolded.
It could be a problem again, even if Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is taking his first NFL snaps.
Regardless of whether Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is past the soft tissue injury that sidelined him from the first practice on July 23 through last week, the job of defending the Minnesota offense seemed much easier because of the absence of receiver Jordan Addison due to a suspension after his 2024 DUI arrest. Addison eventually pled no contest to reckless driving with the involvement of alcohol, a reduced charge,and was given probation with a fine.
However, Addison didn't escape the NFL's three-game suspension and the Vikings didn't look like they had a big-play threat to occupy the Bears secondary even after acquiring 35-year-old former Minnesota receiver Adam Thielen. The Bears are well equipped to handle older slot receivers with slot cornerback Kyler Gordon back after he missed all of the preseason games due to injury.
However, the Vikings do appear to have someone else available now to provide a better speed threat. Jalen Nailor had a hand injury that kept him out of practice.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN posted on X that Minnesota is "...optimistic about wide receiver Jalen Nailor (hand) playing Week 1 vs. Chicago barring a setback, per sources. Minnesota envisions a key role for Nailor, especially with Jordan Addison out via suspension."
Nailor had largely been a disappointment for the Vikings his first two years.
He made only 12 receptions in his first two seasons before his role expanded last year, and he still made only 28 receptions. However, Nailor did average 14.8 yards per catch and averages 15.6 for his career. His speed and catch after the run can be a Bears problem if they're sticking with Dennis Allen's plan to use more man-to-man coverage this year.
Nailor caught a 5-yard TD pass against the Bears last year at Soldier Field and had two of his best games against Ben Johnson's old team, the Lions. He made seven catches for 129 yards in those games. As a rookie in 2022, he made four receptions for 62 yards against the Bears in a 29-13 Vikings win to close the regular season.
It already figured to be a reintroduction of sorts this week at practice for the Bears secondary.
"Really, because of guys getting dinged up, the secondary really hasn't been healthy together since the spring," GM Ryan Poles admitted. "Kyler was out for a little bit. Jaylon has been out for a little bit.
"It's kind of been a little bit of mix and match there. It's going to be really nice when we get all those guys healthy and competing at the same level. It's always felt a little uncomfortable, in terms of the corner position, but, again, there's been development there."
The development Poles cited was Nahshon Wright and Nick McCloud filling in when neither would have figured into their plans early in the offseason. However, they lost backup Terell Smith to a knee injury for the year and rookie fifth-rounder Zah Frazier is out for the year on the non-football reserve list. Plus, both Wright and McCloud struggled in preseason and camp when facing first-team receivers.
Regardless of the Vikings lineup, it already figured to be an issue getting the full secondary back together and communicating on plays for their first actual game together in Allen's defense.
And now Nailor's presence can add to their challenge, even if they are facing a quarterback in his first NFL start.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI