4 bold predictions as Chicago Bears training camp kicks off
Training camp is finally set to begin for the Chicago Bears on Wednesday morning, a day after head coach Ben Johnson met with the media for a quick press conference. The 2025 NFL season is shaping up to be one of the most pivotal seasons in franchise history, with quarterback Caleb Williams entering his second year. He is widely expected to prove that he is Chicago's long-sought franchise quarterback, especially with all the upgrades to the roster and coaching staff this offseason.
But everything starts today at training camp as the Bears try to lay a solid foundation. With that in mind, here are four bold predictions for what fans should expect to see over the coming weeks.
1. Braxton Jones will retain his role as the starting left tackle.
After a spot of bad injury news related to Jaylon Johnson, Bears fans got an encouraging update on Braxton Jones, who is "ready to go" for camp, after a brief ramp-up period. If he is indeed healthy, I predict that he will win the starting left tackle job and that it won't be close.
This is bold because a lot of fans seem to believe that rookie Ozzy Trapilo is a lock for LT1, but that's not how I see it. As a rookie, he's likely to go through some struggles dealing with NFL speed and power, especially on the edges. He may one day take over the starting spot, but it won't be in training camp.
2. Caleb Williams will struggle mightily at first
Bears fans may want to prepare themselves for the mental anguish of reading concerning reports about Williams' lack of accuracy and timing early in training camp. With a whole new offense getting installed, it's likely that QB1 will struggle at first, and perhaps struggle badly in team drills. Just remember that it's July and that Johnson himself said yesterday that they're still working out the particulars of their offensive scheme, so things could very easily go from bad to great after a couple of weeks.
3. Ruben Hyppolite II will be the star of training camp
Now that the shock of Chicago drafting a prospect with an undrafted grade in the 4th round has (finally) worn off, Hyppolite is a sneaky fascinating player to watch in camp. Considering just how intelligent Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen are, one has to believe that they see something special in the rookie linebacker and have had a plan for him since Day 1.
I expect to hear almost daily about splash plays made by Hyppolite as we go through July and August.
4. Kyle Monangai will end the preseason as RB1
Let's finish this list with a truly bold prediction. How about a rookie taking an established veteran's spot? The fact is that current RB1 D'Andre Swift was likely not a great signing. He can be good, he had a good season in 2023, but that was behind the absolute juggernaut that is Philadelphia's offensive line. 2025 should be a slight bounce back for him, but I don't see him ever making the kind of impact he's being paid to make.
Enter Monangai. There's a lot to like about his game and while he lacks elite breakaway speed, I believe he'll show enough to earn the lion's share of the carries in Ben Johnson's offense.