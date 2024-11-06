Caleb Williams Tries to Solve Case of the Vanishing Receivers

The maximum win probability for games Matt Eberflus has lost as #Bears HC:



• Commanders, 2024: 96.4%

• Browns, 2023: 91.3%

• Lions, 2023: 98.2%

• Broncos, 2023: 98.1%

• Lions, 2022: 95.2%



The mathematical probability Chicago loses ALL FIVE of those games? 0.00005491%. pic.twitter.com/og1LomExe8