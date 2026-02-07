How the Chicago Bears' 2025 Offseason Additions Look One Year Later

The Chicago Bears were one of the most aggressive teams during the 2025 NFL offseason. They hired the most sought-after head coaching candidate in a decade and rebuilt the roster through trades, free agency, and a few home runs in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With the benefit of hindsight, here's a focused look at how each of the Bears' major 2025 veteran additions panned out during the regular season.

Joe Thuney - A+

Thuney was the gold standard. He delivered exactly what the Bears were hoping for. He was an elite pass protector, a physical run blocker, and ended the season as the first-ever NFL Protector of the Year.

For the first time ever: The 2025 Protector of the Year is Chicago Bears G Joe Thuney. pic.twitter.com/LeIUCXJJ4D — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2026

Jonah Jackson - B+

Jackson wasn't flashy, but he was effective. He helped solidify the interior of the offensive line and was a massive reason why the Bears ended the season with one of the top running games in the NFL. Jackson is back to being the best version of himself and is once again one of the best guards in the NFC.

MORE: ESPN 2-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft Sends Chicago Bears Defensive Help Early

Drew Dalman - A

Dalman's impact on the Chicago Bears' offensive line was massive. Finally, the Bears have a center they can trust with protection calls, who can anchor the offensive line, and be a second brain for Caleb Williams on a down-to-down basis. Thuney gets most of the headlines, but it's Dalman who may have been the most important addition up front.

.@bears @drew_dalman1 Dalman is so deserving of Pro Bowl Recognition; but like he said....they are doing it as a group...Everywhere Thuney goes....He wins. Thuney ; every snap of 15 games. no holding calls. ELITE OL PLAY. #dabears #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/nmNay3Lvyn — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 24, 2025

Dayo Odeyingbo - D-

Odeyingbo was supposed to be the complementary edge rusher who helped unlock Montez Sweat's massive upside. Instead, he got off to an extremely slow start, finished with only one sack, and tore his Achilles after eight games as a Bear. We'll see if he can rebound in 2026 and make good on the three-year, $48 million contract he signed in free agency.

Grady Jarrett - C-

Jarrett was, at best, a solid contributor for the Bears. He ended the season with a 56.9 grade from Pro Football Focus, the worst of his career, but his veteran presence along the interior of the defensive line helped build what ultimately turned into one heck of a year for Chicago's defense. Jarrett appeared in 14 games and totaled 1.5 sacks.

MORE: Senior Bowl Standout Linked to Chicago Bears as 2026 NFL Draft Fit

Final Verdict

The Chicago Bears rebuilt the offensive line with three moves that paid off last offseason. The swings Ryan Poles took on defense weren't as successful, which is why you can expect the team to focus on that side of the ball over the next few months.

Until then, Swift has earned the right to bask in the glory of a fantastic 2025 campaign, even if his future still isn't as secure as his production suggests it should be.