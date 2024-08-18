Chicago Bears 53-Man Roster Projection and Starters 2.0
The starting Bears lineup against Tennessee in the opener became clear once Nate Davis returned to right guard and Ryan Bates couldn't practice last week.
Labeled week to week, Bates would appear to have little way to get back into the competition at guard or center now, with only two days of practice this week before the Kansas City game.
A rapid and unexpected recovery from whatever the injury is would be the only way. Underscore unexpected. When Matt Eberflus called Bates week to week, it meant a ramping-up period would be needed after before he can get on the field. There just isn't time.
They do have five days after roster cuts and then two weeks until the game, but at that point they're game-planning and not competing for a starting spot.
Unless Bates was so clearly better than Davis or center Coleman Shelton before his injury, then the verdict seems decided. There is always the possibility of a late camp injury in practice, and with Davis' injury past no one can rule this out. However, the starting lineup seems set.
Now it's a matter of determining the Bears roster.
An earlier 53-man roster projection heading into training camp is now useless after they've been battling for a month to win jobs.
Here is the way BearDigest sees the 53-man roster shaping up in Bears 53-Man Roster Projection 2.0. Check back for a final version of the projection in the days just before Aug. 27 cutdown date.
53-Man Bears Roster Projection 2.0
*Denotes starter.
Quarterback (3): Caleb Williams*, Tyson Bagent, Brett Rypien
Analysis: They need the consistency from Williams that the other two show in preseason. It's tougher to do this when facing starters like Williams is, but he was inconsistent against backups in Saturday's win. The Bears keep two backups here because both are too good to stick on a practice squad and current rules now make it easier to keep three on the roster.
BEARS WINNERS AND LOSERS FROM PRESEASON VICTORY OVER BENGALS
BEARS PRESEASON GAME 3 REPORT CARD
CALEB WILLIAMS' PROFESSIONALISM MORE CONSISTENT THAN HIS PLAY
CALEB WILLIAMS HEATS UP AFTER SLOW START IN 27-3 BEARS VICTORY
Running Back (5): D'Andre Swift*, Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson, Velus Jones Jr., Khari Blasingame (FB)
Analysis: Jones showed just enough promise in two games to keep him as a gadget guy/kick returner. His kick return potential is far better than DeAndre Carter and Herbert is needed as a backup running back. An 18-yard return Jones made in Saturday's game was actually a much better return than that because it came on a short kickoff. Johnson has been injured but should be back by the start of the season. Look for them to place rookie Ian Wheeler on the practice squad. He has deceiving speed and power. Normally offensive coordinator Shane Waldron hasn't had a fullback but with a 40-year-old tight end in Marcedes Lewis it can't hurt to have an extra big blocker who can line up in the backfield or slot. Also, Blasingame is a big man who can move and block and they need this up front with the new kickoff rules in effect.
Wide Receiver (6): DJ Moore*, Keenan Allen*, Rome Odunze*, Tyler Scott, Dante Pettis, DeAndre Carter
Analysis: Carter still gets in as the sixth who can be the punt returner or kick returner but also because he can work the screen game well.
The frontline trio has so much versatility that hasn't been even approached in preseason, and will be much more apparent in game plans used during the regular season.
Tight End (3): Cole Kmet*, Gerald Everett, Marcedes Lewis
Analysis: It might be risky going with only three because of Lewis' age and as a result either Stephen Carlson or Tommy Sweeney could get onto the roster, whichever can effectively play the most special teams roles. Everett is a player they've kept under wraps largely in camp and preseason but his potential as a tight end who is only around 230 pounds makes him almost like an added wide receiver and can allow them to carry only five receivers plus Jones.
Offensive Line (9): LT Braxton Jones*, LG Teven Jenkins*, C Coleman Shelton*, RG Nate Davis*, RT Darnell Wright*, G/C Ryan Bates, G/T Matt Pryor, T Larry Borom, G Bill Murray.
Analysis: Until Bates can be full health, this would be the starting line and then they'd have a decision to make about disrupting the group they've put in place. More disruption. The versatility of Bates and Pryor gives them a good situation for depth. Murray is the surprising player who has been getting a ton of snaps. He had 21 reps in Saturday's game, one less than the starting line and more than any backup lineman. Because he has never been involved in a single NFL practice in the offseason, training camp, preseason or regular season, third-round 2024 pick Kiran Amegadjie looks like a designated injury type for his entire rookie year. Keeping a roster spot open for a player who has never practiced might work for a first-round pick or a proven veteran but not for a Yale player who has never practiced.
Defensive Line: (9): DE Montez Sweat*, DT Andrew Billings*, DT Gervon Dexter*, DE DeMarcus Walker*, DE Austin Booker, DE Jake Martin, DT Zacch Pickens, DE Daniel Hardy, DT Byron Cowart
Analysis: Martin has been injured all camp and is now rehabbing his way back. His addition gives them someone who has been somewhat productive elsewhere but they can really use that extra pass rush push another edge would provide, or another proven pass rusher at tackle would provide. Dexter and Pickens haven't made it apparent they'll make huge leaps forward, although plenty of optimism has been expressed by Bears coaches. They occasionally step up, but are not consistent. Dominique Robinson has not made the impact plays they need to see from him in preseason to indicate a third-year step forward. Walker didn't get home going against Bengals backup pass blockers and it showed the Bears are still sitting where they were in OTAs -- badly in need of pass rush help. Look for them to peruse the waiver wire closely for someone who might be better than Cowart at playing either tackle spot and sign another edge.
Linebackers: (5): Middle Tremaine Edmunds*, Weakside T.J. Edwards*, Strongside Jack Sanborn, OLB-MLB Amen Ogbongbemiga, OLB Noah Sewell.
Analysis: In the end draft pedigree will save Sewell. Also, he's been hurt and while Micah Baskerville has played well he has far too much to overcome to take away Sewell's spot. If Sewell isn't physically ready then Baskerville would get in as a special teams help and backup. The two starters make this a huge strength for the Bears. There is capable depth but it's a steep drop off considering how good the two starters are.
Secondary: (10): S Kevin Byard*, S Jaquan Brisker*, SCB Kyler Gordon*, CB Jaylon Johnson*, CB Tyrique Stevenson*, S Jonathan Owens, S Elijah Hicks, CB Josh Blackwell, CB Jaylon Jones, CB Greg Stroman Jr.
Analysis: Reddy Steward is on the verge but not quite there and could fit as a practice squad player. Having Stroman and Blackwell backs up the critical slot cornerback spot with experience and system experience, plus Stroman has versatility to go outside, too. Tarvarius Moore made some noise at backup safety in both of the last two preseason games but it seems unlikely they're keeping a fifth safety. Still to be announced, however, is why Byard missed the last game. He had been healthy and practiced against the Bengals on Thursday before being held out of the game.
Specialists (3): Kicker Cairo Santos, punter Tory Taylor, long snapper Patrick Scales.
Analysis: Hopefully they can support Taylor's punting inside the 10 better than they showed in Saturday's game. Hicks botched an easy chance to down the ball at the 2. Also, they need to hope Scales' 36-year-old body holds up to covering punts. He's been hurt the second part of camp.
Twitter: BearsOnSI