Bears Winners and Losers from Preseason Victory Over Bengals

Someone to keep an eye this preseason is Daniel Hardy.



The EDGE is going off so far. Against BUF.

-5 TOT, 3 solo

-2.5 sacks

-3 QB hurries



At 6’3, 240, dude is fast off the snap and covers a lot of space.



