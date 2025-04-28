Chicago Bears add another running back to an inexperienced mix
The Bears' decision not to draft a running back until Round 7 hasn't led to signing a veteran free agent yet, but did at least result in signing an undrafted free agent.
Texas State confirmed running back Deion Hankins signed with the Bears. He brings good size to the backfield at 6-foot, 225 pounds, and wasn't slow for his size.
Hankins was clocked unofficially at a pro day at 4.58 seconds and has a style not unlike Bears running back Roschon Johnson.
Hankins was a key contributor to the running attack with University of Texas-El Paso from 2019-23 before transferring to Texas State in his final year and getting a bit lost.
He had gained 2,604 yards on 548 carries and 23 TDs at UTEP. However, in 13 games he had only 272 yards on 62 carries last year for Texas State.
Hankins is roughly the size of Bears running back Johnson, who hasn't really had much of a chance to prove he could be an answer in the backfield beyond running in short yardage or at the goal line. And they have Doug Kramer for that, anyway.
At UTEP, Hankins had an 812-yard 2023 season on 157 carries, averaging 5.2 yards a carry.
He'll join a backfield room that lacks in experience.
If D'Andre Swift suffers an injury, it would probably be Johnson playing and he has just 136 carries in two seasons. Then there is seventh-round rookie Kyle Monangai or Ian Wheeler, who had an ACL tear last year.
There's always Kramer.
Seriously, beyond the lineman turned fullback, they could also go to Travis Homer, who hasn't been much of a contributor anywhere with 89 carries in six seasons.
In Monangai, they at least have a player who can pass-block, has been a dependable collegiate gainer and never committed a fumble in college.
"Protecting the football as an offensive player, anybody that carried it was the number one thing," Monangai said after being drafted. "The way you kind of see me carrying the ball throughout my whole college career, that's something that was preached, something that I worked hard on, you know, grip strength with my hands and things of that nature.
"Ball security definitely means a lot and having zero career fumbles is something I definitely say with pride."
Although he hasn't done much in the passing game itself, the pass blocking is big along with his 669 rushes for 3,222 yards and 27 TDs.
“Quarterback's the most important person on the field from an offensive perspective," he said. "Protecting the quarterback comes first. Got to protect the quarterback if you want the ball, kind of the philosophy I was raised in."
Ben Johnson said it another way, which Monangai can appreciate: "No block, no rock."
"Every chance I get to protect my quarterback make a proper block," Monangai said. "It doesn't always have to be a knockout, but I always have a level of intensity that I think is unmatched. I bring that. Definitely something I focus on.”
