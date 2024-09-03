Chicago Bears and Tennesee Titans TV, Radio and Betting
Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears
Kickoff: Noon Sunday
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago
TV: Fox 32, NFL Network (Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez, Kristina Pink)
Radio: ESPN AM-1000 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie)
Sirius XM Radio: Channels 158, 229
Spanish Radio: Latino Mix 93.5 FM (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)
The Line: Fanduel, Bears by 3 1/2, over/under 45 1/2.
Draft Kings Bears by 3 1/2, over/under 45.
The Matchup: The Bears begin their 105th season with three straight games against NFC South opponents, and hope to extend the momentum they built with five wins in their final eight games last season. No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams makes his first NFL start in a new offense under coordinator Shane Waldron, featuring wide receivers Keenan Allen, DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. The Titans have a new coaching staff and have rebuilt both the offense and defense in the offseason, adding three top receivers in DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to benefit second-year QB Will Levis, who started nine games last year. Tennessee is coming off a 6-11 season.
The Series: Tennessee leads 7-6. The Bears have losing record in the series at Soldier Field, 2-4. Tennessee won the last game 24-17 at Nashville in 2020 and has won three of the last four.
The Coaches: Titans coach Brian Callahan is making his debut. He was offensive coordinator for Cincinnati from 2019-23 and is the son of Bill Callahan, a Chicagoan and current Browns offensive line coach.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus is 10-24 in his third season, 7-10 at home. The Bears were 7-10 last season and in last place in the NFC North.
What to Watch: Improvement in Levis, a 6-foot-4, 229-pound QB who will run and reminds some of Josh Allen because of his size and mobility. He had an 84.2 passer rating in nine starts last year. Will he find those new receivers the Titans brought in? Williams' knack for throwing from outside the pocket on the run. Will it get him into trouble or will be maintain a level head and stay within the offense more than he showed he could during preseason? This was a big question about his play coming out of USC. Also, how well does Williams handle the blitz. He talked about needing to improve at this during preseason and the Titans are playing more of a blitzing scheme in their 3-4 than the Bears use on defense in their 4-3.
Injury Concerns: The condition of Hopkins (knee) wasn't certain starting this week's practices as he had been out since the end of July. Also, for the Bears DT Zacch Pickens (soft tissue injury) and Allen (foot) were situations to watch.
Of Note: The Bears open for the third straight year at home and are 30-14-1 all time in home openers. They lost last year's home opener but had won their first home opener under Eberflus in 2022 over San Francisco, 19-10. The Bears have a 56-43-5 record all time in season-opening games ...
For the Bears, safety Kevin Byard, fullback Khari Blasingame and defensive end DeMarcus Walker are facing their old team. ... Moore leads all NFL receivers who have been in the league since 2018 in receiving yards with 6,565. Former Titans receiver A.J. Brown (5,947) is second. ... The Titans have tried to fortify their offensive line this season but last year allowed the fourth-most sacks (64).
Next: The Titans host the N.Y. Jets on Sept. 15 at noon. The Bears travel to Houston for a game on Sunday Night Football.
- Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
