Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders Week 8 In-Game Blog

First Quarter
Byron Coward with a TFL for a 2-yard loss replacing Dexter and sets up third-and-3
- Not the week to have Dexter get hurt. Because they're going light on defensive tackle today. They left Zacch Pickens inactive. Bad move.
- Bears look like a team with the bye week hangover. I expected this from the offense because Shane Waldron's teams in Seattle were 0-3 after byes, without scoring in one game and getting 13 in another. But their defense looks like they think it's still bye week.
- Sweat off the field now with the ball at the 35. Robinson runs right past where Sweat would be for 19, then gets 10 up the middle to the Bears 5. Gervon Dexter injured on the run by Robinson to the 5.
- A throw for the first down to Zach Ertz and then Daniels pulls it back on zone read and skirts around Montez Sweat for a first down at the Bears 41.
- Washington at its 36 after recocering a fumble on the punt. They lucked out as the ball went right to one of their blockers.
- DJ Moore drops one in the open field when he had a chance at the first down on third-and-20. Williams threw it behind him while on the run to his left. Bears punt and Tory Taylor bombs one.
- Johnny Newton with the sack of Williams on second down after he bobbled the snap, and then they get a presnap penalty for delay of game. A total disaster at the start for the Bears.
- Bears start at their 30 and D'Andre Swift is stood up and knocked down for a 1-yard gain up the middle. The middle is where teams have attacked Washington the most.
- Bears receiving.
Pregame
- The reports were true and Jayden Daniels is starting. Now the question will be whether he can hold up to some big hits if he's running and his ribs are exposed. The Bears have given up 58 yards to scrambles this year, only 78 yards overall rushing to quarterbacks.
- The jersey sales people won't like this but it's exactly what a lot of fans want in this age of free agency and jersey sales. If you go to a Bears game you'll notice almost all the jerseys are players gone, retired or long retired. In this age of free agency this is a good idea in this tweet.
- If making Khalil Herbert inactive is because he'll be traded, Ryan Poles is leaving himself open to plenty of second-guessing because Travis Homer has never been a No. 1 or even No. 2 back in the NFL and if they were to lose D'Andre Swift and/or Roschon Johnson they'd be asking a lot of a player who just got off IR and hasn't really been in this key role before. Herbert has been a starter and a No. 2 throughout his career. They'd be better off just keeping him for insurance this year unless they can get a fourth-rounder or better because sixth-round and seventh-round pick are not going to mean too much to a team on the verge of being a contender. That's the kind of trade compensation teams want in their first and/or second year of a rebuild.
Ian Rapoport reported Myles Garrett is not being traded, and earlier Mark Davis had been quoted saying he's not trading Maxx Crosby so Bears fans can forget about getting one of those two edge rushers at the trading deadline.
