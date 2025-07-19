Chicago Bears' bottom-line improvement obvious but is it enough
Claims the Bears are drastically improved personnel-wise as the full team reports to their first camp under Ben Johnson on Tuesday are probably overly optimistic.
The rookies reported Saturday, although Caleb Williams came in early and it can't hurt.
Several areas the Bears addressed look no better than last year. With others, the difference is like night and day.
It's safe to say none of the roster issues look like big problems right now unless there are injuries. The improvements do outnumber their problem areas, or those that could be about the same as last year.
Here's a bottom line net positive or negative look at the Bears' position by position compared to last year, with the team's net overall gain or loss.
Quarterback: +
Caleb Williams could be worse by making more turnovers but he also can be better with a good deal more touchdown passes. In the end, second-year starting quarterbacks normally improve and when they get a new offense in Year 2 it's definitely the case. Mitchell Trubisky and Justin Fields both followed this pattern that has ben seen repeatedly around the league. Add in Johnson's influence and it's improvement.
Running Back: -
No change. It's three of the same running backs they finished the year with and rookie Kyle Monangai instead of Khalil Herbert. It can be argued they're slightly worse with a seventh-round back in Monangai than they were with Herbert. The rookie needs to prove himself.
Wide Receivers: +
Although Keenan Allen is gone, he has been replaced by a great deal more explosiveness out of the slot in Luther Burden III and Olamide Zaccheaus, plus an offensive coordinator who really knows how to use slot receivers. Expected improvement from Rome Odunze after an average rookie year that failed to please mostly fantasy football owners will make for overall improvement at wide receiver. Also, DJ Moore has nipped his attitude issues in the bud, if he actually had any.
Tight Ends: +
If they had just added Durham Smythe as Cole Kmet's backup they would have netted positive after how little they got from tight end Gerald Everett last year. Getting Colston Loveland as the 10th pick of the draft supercharges Johnson's offensive plans. He needs a move-tight end and has it now.
Tackles: -
Braxton Jones couldn't improve much while rehabbing an injury and missed all offseason work. He won't start the season physically better than last year, and because he hasn't been on the field he'll be behind mentally within the offense.
If he's not ready, it's complete inexperience at the position. Darnell Wright should be better than in his second year and the Bears are hoping he steps up to a dominant all-around player. This must be proven. It could happen but like at tackle, nothing can't be assumed.
Guards: +
The greatest improvement overall on offense personnel-wise comes here. All-Pro Joe Thuney hasn't allowed a sack in 25 games. Whether Jonah Jackson is a step up from Matt Pryor depends on if they get a healthy version or the one who has missed 23 games the last four seasons. Either way, Thuney's addition is huge.
Center: +
They couldn't complain about most of the play from Coleman Shelton last year, but Drew Dalman is a decided step up as a top four center the last two years according to Pro Football Focus.
Defensive tackle: +
Even if Grady Jarrett has lost a step, it's a step better than what they had at the position last year. Getting Andrew Billings back from injury and expected Year 3 improvement by Gervon Dexter, added to better overall depth, should make this a better unit both against the pass and run.
Defensive end: -
There is great optimism on the part of Ryan Poles and coaches about Dayo Odeyingbo but his past statistical output is similar to what DeMarcus Walker had. He's said to be a rising player but that's been said for plenty of disappointments in the past. Last year they could at least get some pass rush from backups Jake Martin (3 sacks) and Darrell Taylor (3 sacks) when Austin Booker (1 1/2 sacks) and Dominique Robinson (no sacks) faltered. Now they don't have a veteran third.
Linebacker: -
Noah Sewell has been there two years as the fourth or fifth linebacker without being able to beat out Jack Sanborn and now with Sanborn gone the player who couldn't get it done before gets the job. It's why everyone is overly optimistic about rookie linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II.
Cornerbacks: +
Another year of experience for Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith, another speedy backup in Zah Frazier and both Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon rated top 15 in the league according to Pro Football Focus. The question now is how fast they all adapt to more man-to-man coverage.
Safeties: -
Kevin Byard was good last year but is a year older. Jaquan Brisker is healthy now but for how long? The backups are the same as last year and are adequate but no long-term safety starter was drafted. It's basically the same situation as last year with questions and with players a year older.
Specialists: +
Cairo Santos and Tory Taylor rate among the league's best but the Bears haven't had a high quality return man since Matt Nagy was coach. Devin Duvernay should give them this.
Coaching: +
This would have been improved if they made AI their head coach. Getting the hottest coordinator candidate in the league over the last two hiring cycles is a tremendous coup. When the hottest coordinator brought in a much more experienced assistant coaching staff overall than they had last year, the improvement goes beyond obvious.
Net result: +4
The bad news is it might take +5 or better to compete for a playoff spot. The schedule looks tough enough to make 8-9 a tremendous leap forward. Does +4 mean four more wins? Sadly, it's not so cut and dry.
Things happen in the course of an NFL season.
