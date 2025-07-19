Ranking undrafted dreamers' chances at Chicago Bears camp
The Bears welcome 19 rookies to Halas Hall for the start of training camp on Saturday with high hopes some will eventually fill major roles on either side of the ball.
Odds are almost none of them will stick.
The list includes all eight draft picks but also 11 who went undrafted and signed in days just after the draft.
It's always difficult for any undrafted player but the best time for one to make a lasting, positive impression is in the first year of a coaching regime. Jack Sanborn, Jaylon Jones and Jake Tonges made it onto the initial 53-man roster in Matt Eberflus' first season.
It's difficult for undrafteds because they not only need to beat out veterans looking for roster spots but then the personnel department find players cut elsewhere to replace them before opening day.
They're all at the bottom rung as undrafted rookies, but in some ways they do have a bit of an edge over the veteran free agent acquisitions on the 90-man roster because less is known about their ceiling. Teams have seen the veteran free agents in the past and know their perceived limitations.
Here are the undrafted rookies who joined draft picks at Halas Hall Saturday, ranked in order for roster shots.
1. Tysheem Johnson, DB, Oregon
The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder from Oregon has impressed defensive coordinator Dennis Allen with his versatility and athleticism. A player like this can play special teams, play cornerback and safety, possibly even slot cornerback. He ran 4.49-4.51 in the 40 pro day measurements. Wears No. 33.
2. Xavier Carlton, DE California
It wasn’t just the 19 sacks he had at Cal and Utah but his size is ideal for edge rushers in Allen’s scheme at 6-6, 273. He also has a better opportunity than many other undrafted rookies because the position is in need of help. After the two starters, it looks wide open with unaccomplished Austin Booker and Dominique Robinson next up. Wears No. 93.
3. Power Echols, LB, N. Carolina
The hole after Jack Sanborn’s departure is a dinner bell ringing and a 240-pound big hitter would rate a chance at this roster spot, although the starting strong side would be difficult with so many ahead of him. The problem is he is 5-foot-11, not tall enough really. But this staff doesn’t seem too concerned about height because fourth-round pick Ruben Hyppolite II is 6-foot. Linebacker roles could change slightly in this scheme and it could suit Echols, who has measured up against top college competition. Wears No. 57.
4. Jereme Robinson, DE, Kansas
Another pass rusher with some skills as 14 college sacks say, but at 6-2 he’s not swatting down many passes at that height. Still, you have to give an edge with pass rush ability a shot with the competition at a lower level. At 262 he could fit into the scheme as rotational pass rusher. He also was Booker’s teammate with Kansas. Wears No. 69.
5. Jahdae Walker, WR, Texas A&M
Physically he’s a fit for X-receiver on any team. Walker took a step back in his second year with the Aggies, after he transferred there from Division II Grand Valley State. He appeared capable of more after a 35-catch 2023 season when he averaged 16.9 yards per reception, but then had 29 receptions for 11.9 yards and wasn’t drafted. He did make some plays in OTAs on shorter passes with catch and run. Competition for him is extensive at this position. Wears No. 20.
6. Major Burns, S, LSU
Not the fastest of safeties by 40 time (4.5+), Burns did display heady play and a physical style as a bigger player—6-2, 209—at his position. Plenty of predraft noise said he’d go in the late rounds but didn’t. Facing the best competition in practice and games at LSU definitely didn’t hurt. He could also have special teams value. Wears No. 35.
7. J.P. Richardson, WR, TCU
Definitely a slot receiver type with good hands but not the greatest speed at 5-11, 192. He also put his good hands to use on punt returns. Richard Hightower had him working at returning punts during OTAs and minicamp. He’s a player who could be heard from in the second half of preseason games when less experienced players get their chance. Wears No. 26.
8. Luke Elkin, LS, Iowa
Scott Daly hasn’t done a lot of long snapping for the Bears and isn’t entrenched as much as Pat Scales was, but he was familiar with coach Ben Johnson from his Detroit days. The backup long snapper is only one injury from being starter. Elkin has the added benefit of having been the college long snapper for Bears punter and field goal holder Tory Taylor. Wears No. 43.
9. Jonathan Kim, K, Michigan State
Kim showed good leg strength in OTAs and minicamp but needs more accuracy to challenge Cairo Santos, the most accurate kicker in Bears history. He is familiar with bad weather kicking like he’ll have at Soldier Field, though. Wears No. 27.
10. Deion Hankins, RB, Texas State-San Marcos
The path to getting on the roster is rather severe for Hankins, who had some remarkable displays of power running in college. The 5-11, 226-pounder is about Roschon Johnson’s size but must climb past Ian Wheeler, Travis Homer and Kyle Monangai to show he can be a backup. Wears No. 47.
11. Jeremiah Walker, DB, Stephen F. Austin
A 6-foot, 192-pounder who had four career interceptions in five seasons. Competition looks fierce for a roster spot here. Tons of college experience from a five-year career. He ran a 4.5-second 40. Could be a safety, but also a corner. Multiple uss like with Tysheem Johnson, but not the best competition. Wears No. 23.
