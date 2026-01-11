Bears will miss out on facing top Green Bay offensive lineman

The struggling Bears defensive line may have caught a break on Saturday night prior to the start of their playoff game, with the announcement of inactive players.

As the snow began falling in warmups, the Packers' inactive list came out and included starting right tackle Zach Tom, possibly their best offensive lineman. Tom normally lines up across from Bears edge rusher Montez Sweat.

Tom has a knee injury, had tried to practice on a limited basis during the week until being given Thursday off for what coach Matt LaFleur called "rest," but will not play.

The likely replacement is Jordan Morgan. Tom is graded the eight best tackle out of 89 in the league by Pro Football Focus.

Morgan played against the Bears in the last game between the teams at Soldier Field in Week 16, a 22-16 Chicago overtime victory. Tom was still available in the Week 14 game won at Lambeau Field by Green Bay 28-21. Morgan has started 12 games this season as a swing player for either tackle spot and also guard.

Sweat, who had 10 sacks this season, had a sack in both games against the Packers.

PFF grades Tom higher blocking the run and the pass than any Packers offensive lineman. He suffered the knee injury against Denver on Dec. 14 and hasn't played since then.

The Bears can't be too excited about this, though. Detroit All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell missed last week's game due to injury and it didn't help much.

Bears inactives for the game include wide receiver Jahdae Walker, injured slot cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson (concussion), third quarterback Case Keenum, linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II, guard Luke Newman and injured defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (concussion).

Besides Tom, the Packers have wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, backup QB Desmond Ridder, defensive back Jaylin Simpson, defensive lineman Collin Oliver and wide receiver Jakobie Keeney-James as inactive.

