Chicago Bears get Darnell Wright back as near full health returns
As the week went along, the Bears' health improved to the point where they look healthier than they've been since the opener, if not back in preseason.
The only player designated as out for the game Monday night against Washington is defensive tackle Grady Jarrett due to a knee injury.
There was full participation across the board from every other player, including right tackle Darnell Wright.
As a result, Wright had been removed from the injury report and is available to start against the Commanders despite missing the last game with an elbow injury. It means Ozzy Trapilo would not get his starting debut at right tackle.
Tight end Colston Loveland had full participation and is questionable to return but has practiced all week on a limited basis until Saturday, when he was a full participant. He had missed the Raiders game with a hip injury.
Kicker Cairo Santos is also questionable, although he has had full participation throughout the week after a thigh injury that kept him from kicking off twice in the Sept. 28 game with the Raiders.
Coach Ben Johnson wouldn't say if the team will also have backup kicker Jake Moody active in case the injury gets aggravated in the game.
"We'll have a plan, and we'll make sure that we have everything accounted for," he said. "I feel good about where we're at right now. We'll have another day of practice (Sunday morning) to be able to evaluate not only Cairo (Santos), but all of the other guys, and make sure that we're making the most informed decision going into the game.
"That's really what the week is for, going through all of those hypotheticals, as a coaching staff, to make sure that we're prepared."
Defensive end Austin Booker (knee) and running back Travis Homer (calf) are eligible to be activated from injured reserve and had full participation all week after four games away. Booker was injured in the second preseason game but it occurred on a special teams play.
Other players who had been limited but who had full practices Saturday and have been removed from the injury report are:
- Safety Jaquan Brisker (quad)
- Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring)
- Safety Kyler Gordon (hamstring)
- Guard Jonah Jackson (ribs)
- Running back Kyle Monangai (thigh)
More Chicago Bears News
Pass rush help appears headed Bears' way even without Grady Jarrett