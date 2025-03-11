Positions where Bears GM Ryan Poles still has the most work to do
At risk of picking at nit, it looks like Bears GM Ryan Poles didn't take care of everything before Day 2 of the free agency negotiating period.
There are some positions where the Bears could still look to add players, though the salary cap is a concern now after the initial rush in which they traded for starting offensive linemen Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and signing free agents Drew Dalman, Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett.
Adding three free agents Monday with a total of $88.5 million of guaranteed money and all on three-year contracts tends to eat up the cap space.
Here are positions they could look to upgrade either now or in secondary free agency after March before they get to the draft and then when they do draft.
After you look at it, you might think they really haven’t achieved all that much yet – or they just had a ton of holes on the offensive and defensive lines.
Tackle
Their swing tackle right now is Kiran Amegadjie, and in the draft they could look to add a challenger for Braxton Jones or someone who takes over as starter in 2026.
Running Back
They have three backs including injured rookie Ian Wheeler, but a starter is needed. Everyone will think Ashton Jeanty but it's a case where they might need to trade up if they want him. There are so many backs involved of high quality in this draft that it's one of the easiest positions to come up with an answer. So, there's no need to explore costly free agency as a result.
Edge Rusher
It likely would be a case where they look to the draft after the biggest free agent deal went for this position. Odeyingbo replaced Demarcus Walker but they were down three edge rushers because Jake Martin is a free agent and Darrell Taylor signed as a free agent with Houston.
Tight End
They need to find one more, preferably a move-tight end who is a pass catcher with downfield ability, and then probably a few developmental players for the camp roster.
Safety
One of the most under discussed situations is this position. A starter who is 32 years old in Kevin Byard and another starter in Jaquan Brisker with three concussions in three years at a position where contact can be rough.
Slot Receiver
Keenan Allen wasn’t brought back. Coach Ben Johnson seemed to have no problem without a bigger name as a third wide receiver in Detroit. He could be expected to look at bargain-basement free agency or the draft for this but they do need someone. If he returns the ball, all the better.
Cornerback
They're not losing any sleep here but cornerbacks who are adept in press coverage are more in style with this defensive scheme, and this group was pitched toward zone coverage. And after Tyrique Stevenson's 2024 season, no one could complain about a potential started being drafted.
Quarterback
Sure, there's Tyson Bagent. Don't discount Ben Johnson wanting to use a Day 2 or Day 3 pick for a QB who not only would be a challenger for Tyson Bagent, but would be good enough to inspire his starter, Caleb Williams, into working hard. There's no better inspiration than job competition.
Bears starters before and after
(Following free agency Day 1)
Position
2024 Player
2025 Acquisition
Defensive Tackle
Byron Cowart
Grady Jarrett
Defensive End
Demarcus Walker
Dayo Odeyingbo
Center
Coleman Shelton
Drew Dalman
Left Guard
Teven Jenkins
Joe Thuney
Right Guard
Matt Pryor
Jonah Jackson
