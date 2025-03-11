Bear Digest

Positions where Bears GM Ryan Poles still has the most work to do

Whether in the draft or remaining free agency, there are obvious positional needs yet to be addressed after a very fast start in the negotiating period.

Gene Chamberlain

A backup for Braxton Jones and a possible 2026 starter could still be addressed by the Bears at some point.
In this story:

At risk of picking at nit, it looks like Bears GM Ryan Poles didn't take care of everything before Day 2 of the free agency negotiating period.

There are some positions where the Bears could still look to add players, though the salary cap is a concern now after the initial rush in which they traded for starting offensive linemen Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and signing free agents Drew Dalman, Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett.

Adding three free agents Monday with a total of $88.5 million of guaranteed money and all on three-year contracts tends to eat up the cap space.

Drew Dalman, new Bears center, snaps the ball to start a play against the Ravens in Baltimore.
Here are positions they could look to upgrade either now or in secondary free agency after March before they get to the draft and then when they do draft.

After you look at it, you might think they really haven’t achieved all that much yet – or they just had a ton of holes on the offensive and defensive lines.

Tackle

Their swing tackle right now is Kiran Amegadjie, and in the draft they could look to add a challenger for Braxton Jones or someone who takes over as starter in 2026.

Ashton Jeanty tries to get free against Penn State in the college playoffs.
Running Back

They have three backs including injured rookie Ian Wheeler, but a starter is needed. Everyone will think Ashton Jeanty but it's a case where they might need to trade up if they want him. There are so many backs involved of high quality in this draft that it's one of the easiest positions to come up with an answer. So, there's no need to explore costly free agency as a result.

Ian Wheeler was impressing the Bears last year but suffered a torn ACL. They're hoping he'll be back to compete this season.
Edge Rusher

It likely would be a case where they look to the draft after the biggest free agent deal went for this position. Odeyingbo replaced Demarcus Walker but they were down three edge rushers because Jake Martin is a free agent and Darrell Taylor signed as a free agent with Houston.

Tight End

They need to find one more, preferably a move-tight end who is a pass catcher with downfield ability, and then probably a few developmental players for the camp roster.

Safety

One of the most under discussed situations is this position. A starter who is 32 years old in Kevin Byard and another starter in Jaquan Brisker with three concussions in three years at a position where contact can be rough.

Jaquan Brisker celebrates a big play last season. A concussion ended his 2024 season early.
Slot Receiver

Keenan Allen wasn’t brought back. Coach Ben Johnson seemed to have no problem without a bigger name as a third wide receiver in Detroit. He could be expected to look at bargain-basement free agency or the draft for this but they do need someone. If he returns the ball, all the better.

Cornerback

They're not losing any sleep here but cornerbacks who are adept in press coverage are more in style with this defensive scheme, and this group was pitched toward zone coverage. And after Tyrique Stevenson's 2024 season, no one could complain about a potential started being drafted.

Thumbs up from Tyrique Stevenson last year after an interception. Will the Bears CB be challenged for his job?
Quarterback

Sure, there's Tyson Bagent. Don't discount Ben Johnson wanting to use a Day 2 or Day 3 pick for a QB who not only would be a challenger for Tyson Bagent, but would be good enough to inspire his starter, Caleb Williams, into working hard. There's no better inspiration than job competition.

Bears starters before and after

(Following free agency Day 1)

Position

2024 Player

2025 Acquisition

Defensive Tackle

Byron Cowart

Grady Jarrett

Defensive End

Demarcus Walker

Dayo Odeyingbo

Center

Coleman Shelton

Drew Dalman

Left Guard

Teven Jenkins

Joe Thuney

Right Guard

Matt Pryor

Jonah Jackson

Joe Thuney played guard and tackle last year but his best fit is guard for the Bears, and the side has yet to be determined.
