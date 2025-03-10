Bear Digest

Chicago Bears retain one free agent while losing another to Texans

Free agency isn't all about signing other teams' unsigned players and the Bears kept around one of their own while losing a pass rusher.

Gene Chamberlain

Darrell Taylor celebrates with Elijah Hicks following a turnover against the Cardinals.
Darrell Taylor celebrates with Elijah Hicks following a turnover against the Cardinals. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
While the Bears were able to sign one of their own free agents on Monday, while another of their free agents found work with the Houston Texans.

Reserve safety Tarvarius Moore signed a one-year deal to stay with the Bears while defensive end Darrell Taylor was the free agent who went to the Texans.

Moore was a key special teams player who tied for the team lead in solo special teams tackles with seven. He had started 13 games in San Francisco and played in 61 before coming to the Bears and was their fifth safety last year.

The curious aspect of all this is what Houston reportedly paid for Taylor's services.

Tarvarius Moore tries to bring down Carson Steele in the Bears' preseason game with Kansas City last year.
Tarvarius Moore tries to bring down Carson Steele in the Bears' preseason game with Kansas City last year. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Texans gave Taylor a one-year deal at $5.25 million.

Taylor had a one-year $3.1 million contract to play for the Bears last season.

It was his fifth year and he received $1 million more than in his previous year. Now, he'll go up $2.1 million and here's the season he had for the Bears:

  • Three sacks
  • 32 tackles, three for loss
Darrell Taylor received a $2 million raise to play for Houston in 2025 after making three sacks in Chicago.
Darrell Taylor received a $2 million raise to play for Houston in 2025 after making three sacks in Chicago. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
  • Nine QB hits, 13 pressure.
  • Taylor had two sacks in the season opener, then didn't have another one until Week 17 against Seattle. He had four pressures in the last nine games.

A couple million doesn't seem to get you what it used to in the NFL. The Texans must think they can bring something out of Taylor he didn't show last year based on his past. In 49 games with Seattle, Taylor had 21 1/2 sacks.

Jayden Daniels scrambles out of the pocket away from Darrell Taylor in the Bears' 18-15 loss to Wasington.
Jayden Daniels scrambles out of the pocket away from Darrell Taylor in the Bears' 18-15 loss to Wasington. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

