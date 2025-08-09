Chicago Bears rookies most likely to excel in preseason opener
Bears coach Ben Johnson labeled everything done to date educational as the team embarks upon Sunday's start to preseason.
"It has been a learning process because it’s our first year doing it all together," Johnson said. "I think the guys have handled it really well so far, but we’re going to put ourselves in those situations as much as we can, whether it’s a walk-through or full-speed practice, and that’s really why I’m excited about these preseason games, is that it’s actually going to occur organically."
What they'd really like to see is organic success sprouting from some of the seedlings.
There are veterans to watch in Game 1 of preseason, to be sure. The left tackle battle rages. No. 2 cornerback is a question.
However, rookies and undrafted types are going to have the best chance to make an impression on coaches because they'll get the bulk of the reps.
Not all of them will. The chances for Colston Loveland to make a big impression would seem slim because he'd be on more limited reps as a vital part of the starting group in the 12-personnel and sometimes other packages. Also, Luther Burden III has already shown enough explosiveness that it wouldn't be shocking to see his reps limited.
Here are Bears rookies most likely to excel against Miami based on opportunity and what they've shown in camp to date.
1. RB Kyle Monangai
The seventh-rounder is going to have the ball in his hands more often than other rookies, unless they pull back on this out of fear of losing another back following the foot injury Roschon Johnson suffered.
What Monangai needs to display above all else are a physical running style and willingness to pick up, plant and stick a shoulder into oncoming blitzers in pass blocking.
He might show up as a receiver in addition to his running and blocking because they have used him this way at camp despite limited exposure as a receiver at Rutgers.
2. JP Richardson
There are numerous receivers who could excel here but both quarterbacks who will play the most—Bagent and Case Keenum—repeatedly found the undrafted slot receiver from TCU and as an impact player in practice, do it should go in gams. Richardson has deceptive quickness and knowledge of how to run routes over the middle at full speed.
3. T Ozzy Trapilo
It's hard to imagine lengthy stints for either Trapilo or Braxton Jones as they compete, largely because Kiran Amegadjie now seems to be behind and is currently missing practice with a leg injury.
"He's missing some quality reps there," Johnson said of the third combatant for starter. "He was getting better too. That's the shame of it. He's getting better. We're very pleased with the trajectory of where he was headed and hopefully we'll get him back here sooner rather than later so he can get right back into that mix.”
Meanwhile, two will split those reps before the mop-up guys enter in the fourth quarter.
They need to see Trapilo's ability to turn edge rushers to the outside and upfield. They haven't had much opportunity to see him throwing full-speed blocks in the wide zone blocking scheme at this point and need to see this.
4. LB Ruben Hyppolite II
The impression Hyppolite made earlier in OTAs has subsided to an occasional play. One particular early training camp play still sticks out. He followed Loveland all the way down the field on a deep pass and won a jump ball situation as a 6-foot linebacker against a 6-foot-6 tight end with an incompletion forced. Most linebackers are not fast enough to stay with a faster receiver or tight end and few are going to have the athleticism to do this and go up and keep a player from winning a jump ball. Hyppolite has been relegated to a background role since the start of camp and this game will give him a chance to flash his speed.
5. G/C Luke Newman
Newman has been toiling as a backup guard but also tried to work at center. Early in camp the Bears were having problems with center exchanges and social media overflowed with complaints by Ben Johnson about this. The immediate finger of social media blame pointed at Caleb Williams, of course.
However, this wasn't the case. In fact, after the first couple practices the first team has had almost no problem with snaps. It has continued at times, though, and most often it was Newman trying to get this skill sharpened in shotgun. Most of the difficulties came with Case Keenum trying to field those snaps. It's understandable considering Newman wasn't a center at all prior to leaving college.
This same grouping might be working the second half. They’ve also made progress eliminating the bad snaps.
