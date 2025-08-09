Will bad blood spill between Dolphins and Bears in preseason opener?
The cynics might wonder if the Miami Dolphins will be a little more interested on Sunday in battling the Bears than they were at fighting with themselves in the joint practice.
The Bears pretty much adhered to coach Ben Johnson's mandate against fighting, with one possible exception of a minor shoving match quickly aborted.
There was very little actual bad blood between the Bears and Dolphins at the joint practice so it's not out of the question some could happen in Sunday's preseason opener. Still, the Dolphins don't seem to be carrying around grudges.
Apparently Miami didn't think the Bears crossed any lines with their behavior, although no one will be sure if this belief continues on into Sunday's game.
Former Bears guard James Daniels was among Miami players who talked to Miami reporters after practice. According to Miami Dolphins On SI's Alain Poupart, Daniels cleared his former team of anything out of the normal.
“I think they (the Bears) did a good job,” said Daniels, who is joined on Miami's line with former Bears Larry Borom and Germain Ifedi. “I mean, they weren't playing reckless, but they weren't doing things that our teammates would do. I think that's good. I mean, it really helps us get in the mood and get ready for the season.
"So the intensity they brought for practice today, I was excited about, I was happy about it. So I thought they did a good job with it, (and) I thought we did a good job responding to their intensity as well.”
The Bears made only safety Kevin Byard available to reporters after the practice as they decided to hold a spot, impromptu press conference with owner George McCaskey and president Kevin Warren right after their safety talked about practice.
The one shoving incident going on with Byard and Tyrique Stevenson and Miami receivers said it's probably all in the past.
"It was a guy that was trying to block, just doing some extra stuff," Byard said. "I didn't throw any punches, but I made sure I had (ahold of) him and let him know that he was a little boy.
"I don't really know him like that."
Tyrique Stevenson tried to come to Byard's aid but when he did, it didn't get far.
"I tried to start breaking it," Byard said. "I tried to break it up with Tyrique."
Participants in the somewhat comical Dolphins-on-Dolphins battle were difficult to determine during practice because of the mob of Dolphins players around them. Coach Mike McDaniel had to intervene. One of the participants was identified as linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who actually had an interception of Caleb Williams in the practice. The other reported was Tyler Dodson, and several players joined McDaniel in breaking it up.
“It's an NFL camp practice,” Poupart reported teammate Minkah Fitzpatrick as saying. “Everybody has a chip on their shoulder. You got guys fighting for roster spots, you got guys trying to feed their families. You know what I'm saying? It's gonna be aggressive. It's gonna be passionate.
“Obviously you don't want to see anybody get hurt, but it gets chippy, it gets feisty. And at the end of the day, you're asking a whole bunch of grown men to be violent and not get mad and passionate about it. I think that's a tough ask. But like I said, you wanna be safe, you wanna be smart, but you're gonna play with passion, that's all.”
Any fighting on Sunday results in a higher price to pay because players could get fined by the NFL or suspended for this behavior in games.
