D'Andre Swift's Rating Fits Offseason Pattern for Bears Backfield

In 2023, no RB received more rushing attempts off the read option than D'Andre Swift - more than double that of Saquon Barkley.



Saquon Barkley on all carries: 3.9 YPC



On the read option: 5.0 YPC (6th-best)



If this continues under Kellen Moore, it's great for Barkley. pic.twitter.com/drVZo94DXO