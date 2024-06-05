Are the Bears Getting Caught with Their Guard Down?
Considering where the Bears stand at guard at the moment, maybe looking a little more seriously at the Teven Jenkins contract extension might be a good idea for GM Ryan Poles.
"We reached out, but nothing is on the table," said Jenkins.
Asked Wednesday after minicamp about the contract situation heading into his contract year, Jenkins said, "Up in the air."
If you ask Pro Football Focus who the best Bears offensive lineman is, it's Jenkins. Two straight years he has been top 15 or better in their grading system.
The Bears on Wednesday changed up their offensive line for minicamp at guard. They moved Ryan Bates to right guard for the major part of practice, after he had been first-team center part of OTAs and all of Tuesday's first day of minicamp. They moved Coleman Shelton up from backup center to starting center. The right guard is supposed to be Nate Davis but he didn't come to OTAs until very late, and Wednesday was his first time on the field in any team drills. He didn't do much, though, as Bates handled most of it.
The situation on the line at right guard could very well be an issue going forward at some point, and Bears training camp comes early this year because of the Aug. 1 preseason game in Canton, Ohio. That is, unless Davis suddenly finds he can play.
“Uhhh, yeah, he has been our starter, right?" Eberflus said about the line's future. "So I expect him to be in there."
Asked about Davis' status going forward and right guard in general, Eberflus couldn't be more definitive.
"Yeah, don't know yet," Eberflus said. "I really don't know. We'll see. We'll see how it goes. I'm just thinking through my head a bunch of multiple combinations. I really don't know exactly.
"Sure, we had Bates there. He's played there. Shelton has played at center, of course. Davis has played there. Tev has been on the other side. (Matt) Pryor has been in and been out. The versatility there has certainly been helpful. Ryan did a really good job of having those pieces in there so we don't like last year or prior years, you know, a guy goes down and we're like, 'Oh, what are we going to do?' At least we have that flexibility at the O-line position."
Asked if he's heading toward training camp thinking Davis might not be available, Eberflus was somewhat more specific.
"I don't think so," he said.
Eberflus still needs to consult with Andre Tucker, the head athletic trainer. This could indicate some sort of injury they haven't or don't want to reveal, but it doesn't sound this way.
"Obviously we will have the medical meeting with Dre at the end of this whole process here, but again I don't know that for a 100%," Eberflus said. "I haven't heard that or foreseen that."
Davis missed six games last year with injuries and also due to the death of his mother. He had missed a chunk of training camp/preseason, as well, after signing a three-year $30 million deal with the Bears in free agency.
Jenkins is left guard starter but also played right guard. Last year he had to move from left guard, then move back there because of Davis' absence. No problem for Davis, and he earned the high marks from PFF/
"It shows me that I can still be a top-10 guard, left guard, right guard, Week 5, Week 6 over there," Jenkins said. "It shows I can still be versatile and it shows that I'm confident in myself."
Before asking why they haven't given Jenkins a contract extension, it's best to remember Davis isn't the only guard with a history of injuries or absences.
Jenkins played only 11 games last year with his own injuries, and 11 the year before with his own injuries, and four his rookie year due to back surgery.
So his goal for this year doesn't start out with getting a contract extension.
"Stay healthy," Jenkins said. "That's No. 1, and of the utmost importance for me right now stay healthy, get through the whole 17 games and continue my strong play from last year, and be a more consistent, reliable guy."
Last year Poles showed he was willing to give out contract extensions to players he didn't draft. There aren't many of those players left, but Jenkins is one. Jaylon Johnson and Cole Kmet got extensions last year.
"I mean, it's good to see that stuff that the Bears are willing to do that," Jenkins said. "But every situation is different.
"We have to go about it, me and my agent, however the upstairs wants to do it."
It might be good to have one guard whose status is certain.
