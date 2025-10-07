Darnell Wright's continued absence applies pressure to Bears offense
The Bears could be going into Washington with two former backup tackles starting against a Commanders pass rush suddenly resurgent following its five-sack performance against the Chargers.
If a Tuesday practice before a Monday night game means anything, that could be the case.
Right tackle Darnell Wright missed the last game with an elbow injury and he wasn't on the field for the outset of Tuesday's short practice, although he was working with trainers on the side Ozzy Trapilo would be in that position if Wright's injury doesn't improve. Wright suffered the injury against Dallas and didn't play on Sept. 28 against the Raiders.
Coach Ben Johnson wouldn't say yet who his left tackle starter will be but it has been reported by the Tribune's Brad Biggs that Braxton Jones will be replaced by Theo Benedet.
"We have a good idea of who our left tackle is going to be," Johnson teased during his Tuesday press conference.
Then he wouldn't say who it will be, of course. There is no official injury report for a practice this far in advance of game day.
As for Trapilo, when Wright does return at right tackle there will be decisions to make. However, Pro Football Focus grades on the performance of the younger Bears tackles against the Raiders hardly said either one is ready to supplant Wright as a starter.
Wright is the seventh-rated tackle as a run blocker in the league, according to PFF. Both Benedet and Trapilo are graded in the bottom 25 tackles among the 113 PFF has graded.
"We’ve got some really good tackles," Johnson said. "That was the beauty of the vision that Ryan (Poles) had was bringing in a lot of talented players and letting them battle out and see who wins what. Whether that’s a starting role or whether that’s a backup role, we’ll determine that when the time comes."
Asked if Trapilo would have a chance to win the right tackle spot, Johnson didn't hesitate.
"Absolutely," he said. "He’s a really good player. I think he’s really settled in on that right side. I’m really looking forward to all those tackles getting healthy and getting after it again."
The injury situation overall wasn't a lot different than before the bye but one new absence was safety Jaquan Brisker.
Both slot cornerback Kyler Gordon and linebacker T.J. Edwards were practicing as they look to return from hamstring injuries.
"I will be playing," Gordon said afterward in the locker room.
He said some positive tings prior to the Raiders game, though, and didn't play.
"No pump fakes," he said.
Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee) and tight end Colston Loveland (hip) were not on the field.
The 21-day window to consider bringing back defensive end Austin Booker from a knee injury began, and Booker was out on the field at work with the rest of the defensive linemen.
They also opened the 21-day window on bringing back running back Travis Homer from a calf injury.
One other possible leftover injury from a week and a half ago is a quad injury to kicker Cairo Santos, who also was not at practice.
