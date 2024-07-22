DJ Moore and Two More Bears on Expected First-Time All-Pro List
The Bears have their own supply of players deserving league-wide recognition but never seem to get it.
Montez Sweat and Jaylon Johnson received some for the first time last year, after Johnson had shown improvement the previous year.
Amazingly, wide receiver DJ Moore hasn't even been voted to a Pro Bowl let alone make AP's official All-Pro team.
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame has his list of NFL players who will make All-Pro for the first time this season and apparently a good number of Bears are expected to come away with big seasons because there are three populating the list.
The player on anyone's list most deserving of this is wide receiver DJ Moore and naturally he is on Verderame's list.
A receiver playing with a quarterback who didn't even throw for 2,600 yards last year but still had 1,364 yards receiving is a no-brainer now that the Bears have Caleb Williams passing and an approach on offense focusing on more balance.
Verderame has two more Bears players on long list of deserving first-time All-Pros that includes players league-wide like Joe Burrow and Detroit tight end Sam LaPorta. The list with the other two Bears can be found here.
Moore has gone over 1,100 yards receiving in four of his six seasons and has had 55 catches or more every season, while averaging 14.3 yards per catch. Last year he had career highs of eight TD catches and 96 receptions to go with his career-high of 1,364 yards.
