One Bears Coach Delivers His Version of Hard Knocks to Defense
Dating back to last training camp, the Bears defense has owned the offense when it came to trash talking during practices.
It's no shock they probably did the same with actual football, as well.
The verbal sparring went on throughout camp last year, then carried over to this offseason work but it would appear the offense has a new champion to further its cause in this daily training camp battle.
It's not Caleb Williams or D'Andre Swift or Keenan Allen or any of the new players brought in on the offensive side.
It's a coach. It's running backs coach Chad Morton, the former Seahawks running backs coach. He has a rather unorthodox way of getting his message across.
"The running back coach talks a lot of trash," safety Kevin Byard said. "Because, like, you know, we go to the sideline, everybody's up on (Tremaine Edmunds) and we kind of just getting hyped. He (Morton) always just want to walk in the huddle, you know what I'm saying?
"So next time he might get scooped up a little bit just to let him know to stop getting in our huddle."
Morton getting into the defensive huddle kind of ruins their vibe.
How often does this happen?
"Every single day," Swift said. "I don't know if y'all saw him today right before the 7-on-7. Tremaine kind of looked at me like, 'Go get your coach. He's talking to the defense.'
'"Got to get those guys going. But it's cool."'
The verbal jousting really doesn't bother anyone right now.
"Nah, it's fun," Byard said. "He's actually my favorite offensive coach, honestly, just because of that.
"Just the energy that he brings every single day. That's what you want man. As a team, it's not just about offense, defense. You kind of want to be able to mingle around and stuff like that. So it's just fun and you need that during training camp because it gets long. So you want to be able to have some fun throughout."
Swift is enjoying playing for someone in the running backs room who brings that kind of energy to the daily grind.
"It's cool seeing a different personality like that," Swift said. "Real energetic every single day, exciting coach to play for, going to bring that juice and energy every single day. So I'm excited to play for him."
The defense does have its own high-energy guy on the sidelines. It's defensive backs assistant David Overstreet II.
"Pretty much sometimes you think that he's going to throw on some shoulder pads, throw on a helmet and go out there with us," Byard said. "I feel like DB coaches need to be the loudest coaches on the whole entire team.
"That's just the swag that we bring. We want to talk trash and we don't want nobody to catch the ball on us. But yeah, that's definitely exciting."
As far as the trash talking goes in two practices, it was probably an even battle until Tyrique Stevenson's interception of Caleb Williams during Sunday's second practice. Then the defense spent the next two or three minutes dancing and screaming.
It could be time for Morton to get into a huddle or two early in Monday's practice to set things straight.
