Does Jahdae Walker's cryptic post mean he's made Bears roster?
There's no telling yet whether the Bears have decided wide receiver Jahdae "alldae" Walker will be part of the 53-man roster.
However, a somewhat cryptic social media post by Walker has drawn all types of interest from Bears fans.
"Nothing promised, everything earned #theyaintinviteme"
Jahdae “alldae” Walker
@dae2walker
The reference is thought to mean they didn't invite him to the combine. Whether it means he has made the team isn't certain. It could also simply be pointing out a skillset he showed as someone who couldn't even get a combine invite or possibly for someone who wasn't even drafted.
You'd have to ask the combine people why Walker wasn't invited. They seem to miss on that with worthy players every year.
In Walker's case, an RAS (relative athletic score) says he probably should have been drafted and been at the combine.
A 6-foot-3 receiver who is 206 pounds and ran a 4.43-second 40 time at a pro day definitely should interest scouts.
He was given an elite score for composite speed grade on his RAS, which included an extremely fast 1.49-second 10-yard split in the 40. He also had an elite agility grade with a 6.7-second three-cone drill, which also is extremely fast. He had good marks for a 34.5-inch vertical leap and 10-foot-3 broad jump.
Walker actually had to be activated from non-football injury list at the outset of this training camp after being put on it three days before reporting day, the same time cornerback Jaylon Johnson went on it.
Walker never put up big numbers with Texas A&M as he was part of a receiver group with multiple top targets.
He had 35 receptions for 590 yards in 2023 and 29 catches for 345 yards in his final season. He made four TD catches. It was his second school.
The former Cleveland area prep standout played at Division II Grand Valley State two seasons and had 32 catches for 651 yards and four TDs before transferring.
If Walker had made one or two plays throughout training camp and preseason, skepticism about him making the roster despite so much competition at his position would be well founded.
However, he made one play after another. The drive to Sunday's game-winning touchdown catch he made included three receptions, including the outstanding well-timed TD and also the pass that really made the drive possible—his toe-tapper along the sidelines for 16 yards.
Then he also had the perfectly timed TD when he stretched out diving in the end zone in the tie with Miami.
Walker probably earned just as much credit with coaches for his gutsy special teams play in the practice with Buffalo. He was taking on two blockers in gunner drills and took a beating but made it down the field on one play in particular that had teammates hollering.
Walker also played defensive back at Shaker Heights High School and does have special teams value.
If he earns a spot, then it's most likely going to cost the Bears someone like Tyler Scott or former Lions receiver Maurice Alexander.
The Bears will continue making cuts and must be down to 53 by 3 p.m. on Tuesday. They have practices both Monday and Tuesday afternoon.
