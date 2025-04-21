Draft expert's stunning Bears scenario can make Ryan Poles' day
The structure of the early part to this NFL draft seemed to sit there over a period of time like wet concrete, formed and ready to harden.
And now this.
With the few days left before the draft there is time for self-doubt in the order and needs of teams, and The Ringer's Todd McShay has stirred the mix, so to speak. Things look different in his draft world now and with this change he made a startling statement Monday on Rich Eisen's podcast regarding the draft opportunity for one team that wears navy and orange.
After he had been talking with a general manager, McShay came up witha thought process and scenario in which running back Ashton Jeanty falls right into the laps of the Chicago Bears.
"I mean, even 72 hours ago I don't think anyone around that office (Halas Hall) would have thought we could be looking at a scenario where we've got Tyler Warren and Ashton Jeanty that we have to choose from at No. 10, Rich," McShay told Eisen. "This is going to be fun."
It's McShay's contention after his conversation with the GM that a few things are going to happen to push Jeanty, maybe Warren and possibly even Mason Graham down toward the No. 10 slot.
"I had an interesting conversation with a GM the other day," McShay said. "He's like, 'Stop being so narrow-minded with your thinking like everybody else seems to be right now. Think about it kind of outside the box.' "
McShay's rethinking began.
"It's always been Graham five to Jacksonville, it's always been Jeanty six to the Raiders," McShay told Eisen. "What if it's not? How does this thing look? Start to think like that.
"And then I got more information and I'm starting to kind of piece it all together."
He didn't say what the information was but the piecing together had Jacksonville looking if not to take Graham, then to draft wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan because a 6-foot-4 receiver worked better for Trevor Lawrence as a rookie. Where he got this idea is uncertain because Lawrence's stats in his second year were much better when the Jaguars made the playoffs than when he struggled in his first season and had taller receivers.
This all leads to the Raiders at No. 6, easily the biggest stumbling block for any Bears plans to get Jeanty. Here is where the next fly in the ointment occurs, so to speak.
It's at tackle.
"Jeanty doesn't go there because, here's the deal, the offensive tackles aren't great but teams are in such desperate need that they're going to wind up going that high," McShay said. "Edge rushers, to me, in all the conversations I've had in the last 72 hours, Rich, these edge rushers are going a lot higher than you think. I think it could start with No. 6 with the Raiders. I think the edge and offensive tackle are in play there (with the Raiders).
"At seven, with the Jets, everyone's been talking about Tyler Warren. He's in play but if the right edge rusher's there, I've heard (cornerback) Jahdae Barron as the possibility. Then, I think Mykel Williams is going a lot higher than people think."
The Panthers are in need of defensive help at eight and the Saints, at nine, look like a possible team for Shedeur Sanders, if not Warren, an edge or one of the offensive tackles.
"I think Mykel Williams is going a lot higher than people think," McShay said. That would mean both Georgia edges going high because Jalon Walker as a top 10 pick has been mock-drafted by everyone.
McShay concluded by telling Eisen: "And then the team that could benefit from all of this, if it winds up playing out, if Jeanty doesn't go six and Tet McMillan goes five, how about the Bears sitting at 10, Rich?"
McShay hadn't started out looking for a way to send Jeanty to the Bears, but for a way to figure out what would be the result of something a GM told him about the fifth and sixth picks.
And the end result from this is Jeanty, and possibly even Warren and, or, Graham falling all the way toward the bottom of the top 10 as the tackles and edge rushers infiltrated.
It's a scenario that could have Ryan Poles and Ben Johnson feeling like they have their guy at running back, especially after the comment in an article by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
"Multiple personnel people believe the Bears are praying that Jeanty slips to them," Schefter wrote.
Consider the prayers answered, if McShay is right.
