Frustrating new top-10 NFL mock draft forces Chicago Bears to go best player available
This off-season has been loaded with mock drafts that have the Chicago Bears plugging roster holes with the likes of offensive tackle Will Campbell, running back Ashton Jeanty, and tight end Tyler Warren, all of whom would be welcome additions, all of whom would fill a need, and all of whom would be contributors from day one.
But what happens if each of the Bears’ top targets are off the board when GM Ryan Poles is on the clock at the ten-spot? Will Poles trade down? Or grab a player lower on Chicago's big board? Or go for the best player available, regardless of position?
Here, we game out that scenario—a scenario that could put a small mark on what has otherwise been a stellar off-season in the Windy City.
1) Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
Ward was a beast on his Pro Day, and it’s doubtful Titans GM Mike Borganzi will take a pass on the Draft’s safest quarterback.
2) Cleveland Browns
Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
Numerous pundits across the NFL landscape have Travis Hunter at the top of their big boards, with Carter a close second. It’ll be tough for Cleveland to walk away from a sure thing who will quickly become Myles Garrett’s new BFF.
3) New York Giants
Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
With quarterbacks Jalen Milroe and Jaxson Dart climbing draft boards all over the nation, the Jints skip Shedeur Sanders, wait until day two to grab their quarterback, and welcome the man who, as noted, many feel is the draft class’s top prospect.
4) New England Patriots
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The Pats ignore concerns about Campbell’s arm length (as well they should) and bring aboard a likely ten-year starter.
5) Jacksonville Jaguars
Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
The definition of plug-and-play, the first of the two Wolverines chosen in the top-ten will be a menace in Week One and well beyond.
6) Las Vegas Raiders
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Dear Bears Nation: Jeanty ain’t gettin’ past the Raiders. We’re bummed out, too.
7) New York Jets
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
With his favorite need-fillers getting snatched up at an alarming rate, Poles gets nervous. Like, really nervous.
8) Carolina Panthers
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
The Bears war room freaks out, as the two sexiest O-lineman are now off the board.
9) New Orleans Saints
Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
Taking into account their off-season investment in the D-line, Poles might have taken a pass on Walker in the first place. But considering all of their most logical options went bye-bye, maybe not. Moot point, as Walker is headed to N’Awlins.
10) Chicago Bears
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Considering Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson are entrenched as starters, cornerback is far from Chicago’s top position of need. But The 33rd Team has Wolverine Johnson star going to New England at four, and NFL Mock Draft Data Base tells us he's is currently the consensus number nine pick, so Poles could certainly do worse.
Will Bears Nation be happy with Johnson? Meh. Will Poles be happy? He’ll pretend he is. Will head coach Ben Johnson be happy? Doubtful, as he likes his shiny offensive toys.
But Johnson will be a solid player in the league for years to come, so going BPA won’t at all be a tragedy.
