Eric Bieniemy says he knows how to stay in his Bears coaching lane

Get him right coach 💪 💯🗣

RBs coach Eric Bieniemy on

RB D'Andre Swift



"I've had an opportunity to watch D'Andre.

Spent some time with him when he came out during the draft, so I know all about him. A very, very hard working kid that doesn't take anything for granted."



"He… pic.twitter.com/qDgrjD8qbv