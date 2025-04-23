Bear Digest

Family of Bears great Steve McMichael reports he entered hospice

Former Bears great and Hall of Famer entering later stages of battle against Lou Gehrig's Disease.

Gene Chamberlain

A video is played at Canton of Steve McMichael during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with teammates around him at home.
Bears Hall of Fame defensive tackle great Steve McMichael has entered hospice care.

According to his family, McMichael was removed from a ventilator to a hospice care facility on Wednesday afternoon.

McMichael has been battling four years against Lou Gehrig's Disease, or ALS. The disease affects the nervous system, attacking the brain and spinal cord and causing loss of muscle control.

"As of today, Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox has recommended to the family to transfer Steve into a Joliet hospice facility this afternoon," Misty McMichael, Steve's wife, told Fox 32 in Chicago. "He’s been unresponsive for last two weeks and in and out of the hospital. He’s currently in the ICU at Silver Cross."

McMichael has been in and out of the hospital several times over the last few years but has continued to battle.

McMichael was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last August and former teammates were with him at home celebrating when the ceremony was held.

A member of the 1985 world championship team, McMichael played defensive tackle from 1981 through 1993 in Chicago. He played his final season for the Packers in 1994 and started his career in 1980 as a Patriots undrafted free agent.

The former Texas great had 95 career sacks, including 92 1/2 with the Bears. He recovered 17 fumbles and forced 13.

The family has asked for prayers for the Bears great.

Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.