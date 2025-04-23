Family of Bears great Steve McMichael reports he entered hospice
Bears Hall of Fame defensive tackle great Steve McMichael has entered hospice care.
According to his family, McMichael was removed from a ventilator to a hospice care facility on Wednesday afternoon.
McMichael has been battling four years against Lou Gehrig's Disease, or ALS. The disease affects the nervous system, attacking the brain and spinal cord and causing loss of muscle control.
"As of today, Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox has recommended to the family to transfer Steve into a Joliet hospice facility this afternoon," Misty McMichael, Steve's wife, told Fox 32 in Chicago. "He’s been unresponsive for last two weeks and in and out of the hospital. He’s currently in the ICU at Silver Cross."
McMichael has been in and out of the hospital several times over the last few years but has continued to battle.
McMichael was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last August and former teammates were with him at home celebrating when the ceremony was held.
A member of the 1985 world championship team, McMichael played defensive tackle from 1981 through 1993 in Chicago. He played his final season for the Packers in 1994 and started his career in 1980 as a Patriots undrafted free agent.
The former Texas great had 95 career sacks, including 92 1/2 with the Bears. He recovered 17 fumbles and forced 13.
The family has asked for prayers for the Bears great.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI