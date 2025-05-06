Five pieces Ben Johnson's Chicago Bears offense still lacks
While Ben Johnson's Bears offense received a huge boost by adding a tight end capable of stretching the field in Colston Loveland, and in the same draft found a slot receiver who was chosen much earlier than Amon-Ra was in Detroit, his offense still isn't ideal.
Like the Lions during Johnson's time as offensive coordinator, the Bears will add pieces in the future to make it all work more perfectly. They're still lacking some things Johnson could use.
For now, there's not a lot more they can do to supplement it besides get on the practice field and rep it all day after day.
Obviously they're not going to have an All-Pro center like Frank Ragnow, but Drew Dalman is very good and their guards might be better than Detroit's.
Here's what they lack that Johnson might need to make his attack better.
5. Proven high-level left tackle
They might have it in draft pick Ozzy Trapilo. They have a proven above-average left tackle in Braxton Jones and he will get healthy but he's going to come into training camp having not practiced in the Johnson offense due to injury. That can make a difference. They have Kiran Amegadjie, who has barely more experience than Trapilo.
In Detroit, Johnson had Taylor Decker at left tackle and he's been top 25 among tackles in the league according to Pro Football Focus for three straight years and top 31 for six straight years.
4. Burner receiver
What about DJ Moore? What about Rome Odunze? What about the phenom, Luther Burden III?
What about no?
None of them rate as burners. Burden did run 4.41 seconds in the 40. Moore ran 4.42 way back in 2018. Odunze ran 4.45 at the combine. Olamide Zaccheaus ran the sixth-fastest 40 time at his combine for receivers but it was 4.49 seconds. Devin Duvernay did run 4.39 in the 40 but has been a return man far more than a wide receiver. He has flaws as a receiver that kept him from getting more reps on offense.
Those are all fast, even very fast receivers. Most teams would love to have a group that fast.
What they don't have is what Johnson had last year with Jameson Williams, a receiver so fast that defenses have to be worried he's gone on a particular play if they leave him singled up.
Williams didn't run the combine 40 because of injury but boasted he could run below 4.2 His boasting is even at a higher level than his speed. That seems extremely unlikely, but he is a receiver who looks like he could run in the high 4.2s. That is a real field stretcher who opens up the underneath routes.
3. Speed running back
What about D'Andre Swift? Swift, as a young buck coming out of Georgia, ran 4.48 in the 40 at the combine. There were 13 backs at the 2025 combine who ran faster times.
Swift is fast, just not the burner Johnson had in Detroit with Jahmyr Gibbs, who ran 4.36 seconds in the 40.
2. Tough running back
There are some who see this as Kyle Monangai, seventh-round Bears draft pick. Not counting Monangai, the Bears have drafted 12 seventh-round players since they took starting tackle Charles Leno Jr. in 2014 and those 12 combined to start 27 total games. None became an actual starter and 15 of the 27 starts came from one guy, Elijah Hicks. He's their backup safety and was called upon to start because of injuries. Hicks is the only seventh-rounder from those 12 who is still with the team and also the only one who lasted more than three seasons in his job. So odds are not in Monangai's favorite.
If he was better than a seventh-rounder, he'd have been a sixth-rounder.
The Bears have another choice for tough running back and that's Roschon Johnson. Toughness also implies availability and Johnson has had an issue with staying healthy enough to be a regular ball carrier.
1. Experienced winning QB
Caleb Williams isn't a winning QB and his experience consists of a year in the bottom third of all NFL starters. Johnson inherited a seventh-year QB with Super Bowl experience in Goff.
This is a player who needs to develop and he's playing the most important position on the field. It's going to have to come through reps and years on task.
