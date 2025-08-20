How to watch, stream, and listen to Bears vs. Chiefs preseason game 3
Chicago Bears (1-0-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (0-2)
Preseason Game No. 3
Kickoff: 7:20 p.m., Friday
Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.
TV: Fox (Adam Amin, Jim Miller, Stacy Dals, Lou Canellis, Jasmine Baker)
Radio: ESPN AM-1000 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie)
Spanish Radio: Latino Mix 93.5 FM (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)
Streaming: FOX Sports live or the FOX Sports app, NFL plus
The Line: Chiefs by 2 1/2, over/under 41 1/2 (Fan Duel).
The Series: The Chiefs own an 8-6 advantage in preseason games played between the teams, including the 1967 game when they ran up the score 66-24 as a measure of revenge against the NFL for being beaten badly by the Packers in the first Super Bowl the previous year. The teams have each won seven games in the regular-season series. Kansas City won the last regular-season game in the series 41-10 in 2022.
BEARS TO START CALEB WILLIAMS AND FIRST TEAM AGAINST CHIEFS
The Coaches: Bears coach Ben Johnson is 1-0-1 in his first preseason after a 38-0 win over Buffalo last week. Johnson was offensive coordinator three years in Detroit for coach Dan Campbell. He takes over a Bears team that was 5-12 last year under Matt Eberflus. Johnson was the winner of the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Award last year and his three Lions offenses never finished lower than fifth in the league in scoring or third in yardage.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid is in his 27th season as an NFL head coach and 13th as Kansas City head coach. He has a 301-163-1 overall, 273-146-1 in the regular season and is 46-54 in the preseason.
The Matchup: Both teams plan to play their starters. The Chiefs are coming in off a 33-16 loss to Seattle, a game they trailed 23-7 at halftime. Gardner Minshew started that game at quarterback for the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes did not play. Mahomes played in the first preseason game and threw one pass, completing it for a 1-yard gain. Both teams are focused on their left tackle position, the Chiefs with rookie draft pick Josh Simmons playing it while the Bears with a battle between returning starter Braxton Jones and undrafted 2024 free agent Theo Benedet.
Returning to Arrowhead Stadium is Bears left guard Joe Thuney, who helped the Chiefs win two Super Bowls and play in two more before coming this year in a trade to Chicago for a fourth-round draft pick. ... QB Caleb Williams saw his first playing time last week for the Bears under Ben Johnson and was in two series, directing a 92-yard TD drive on the first one in a 38-0 win ovr Buffalo. The Bears are trying to get through one last preseason game without injuries after they had a knee injury to cornerback Terell Smith last week and also had several others go out, including defensive ends Austin Booker (knee) and Dominique Robinson (ankle). They were down three running backs going into last week and then had rookie Deion Hankins leave with a knee injury. In the last preseason game the Chiefs lost 2023 first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah to a bad hamstring injury and put him on season-ending IR.
Of Note: Roster cutdown deadline from 90 to 53 players is Tuesday, Aug. 26 at 3 p.m. ... Former Bears coach Matt Nagy remains the Chiefs offensive coordinator under Reid and former Bears special teams coordinator Dave Toub is Kansas City's special teams coordinator. ... Bears running backs coach Eric Bieniemy was offensive coordinator for the Chiefs when Nagy became Bears head coach in 2018. ... Former Bears defensive tackle Mike Pennel is a starting defensive tackle for the Chiefs. ... The Bears open the regular season Sept. 8 on Monday Night Football at home against the Minnesota Vikings. The Chiefs are opening on Friday night, Sept. 5 in São Paulo, Brazil's Corinthians Arena against the Chargers.
