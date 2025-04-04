It's full speed ahead for Chicago Bears in meeting with receiver
One comment made by Bears coach Ben Johnson during the GM meetings continue to surface in the moves made by GM Ryan Poles and also the interest being shown in potential draft picks.
"And to me, that's how you want to construct a roster from all your skill positions is you don't want five 6-(foot-)4 guys necessarily in the receiver room," Johnson said. "You want more of a basketball team where you've got the point guard, you've got the power forward.
"You have a wealth of different skill sets that you can look to call upon wherever you're at on the field or whatever situation arises."
The Bears are seeking a real assortment of weapons, a variety.
They bought in speed with Devin Duvernay and Olamide Zaccheaus. They found potential 6-foot-4 backup help in Miles Boykin.
Now it's back to speed in the draft. It's been a goal throughout and the latest speed is Virginia Tech wide receiver Jaylin Lane.
According to The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler, Lane will have a meeting with the offensive staffs from the Bears, Eagles, Panthers and Chiefs. He didn't specify whether this is a 30 visit or the manner of the meeting.
Lane's ability as a receiver has been criticized but no one can dispute his athleticism and he proved this at the combine.
Lane ran 4.34 seconds in the 40-yard dash with an outstanding 1.5-second 10-yard split. He also went 11 feet in the broad jump, 40 inches in the vertical leap and had a three-cone drill of 6.75 seconds.
The 40 time tied him for seventh fastest time overall at this year's combine. Only Matthew Golden (4.28) and Dont'e Thornton Jr. ran faster times among wide receivers. He had the third-highest vertical and third longest broad jump among receivers.
One of only four ACC players to score in the last two decades via reception, rushing, passing, and return in the same season, Lane started his college career with three seasons at Middle Tennessee State and put up his be st numbers in his final year there in 2022 with career highs of 69 catches, 9410 yards and 13.6 yards per catch.
He went to Virginia Tech and had 41 catches for 538 yards and six TDs, then 38 catches for 466 yards and two TDs in his final year.
The receiving numbers don't put him up among the top players in this draft but the athletic score could get him to the middle rounds.
NFL Mock Draft Data Base has Lane projected in the seventh round and he's been no higher than 134th on their big board, which is a fourth-rounder. Pro Football Focus' top 300 has him listed at 189th, a fifth-rounder. Mel Kiper Jr. doesn't have him anywhere near the top 10 receivers.
Drafttek.com breaks receivers down into slot and outside and has Lane rising rapidly. The only problem was where he started. He is up 55 spots on their big board but is only 238th, or near the bottom of Round 7.
This looks to be a gadget type of player who does have return value. He averaged a very healthy 10.9 yards per 67 returns for both schools he played for, including 10.2 yards for 24 returns with a TD at Va. Tech last season.
He didn't have quite the same impact returning kicks, averaging just 21.8 yards for 39 tries, and Va. Tech had him return only two in two seasons.
It's just another example of the Bears looking across the spectrum for weapons like Johnson promised, as they try to complement QB Caleb Williams.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI