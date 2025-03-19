Bears Sign Former Ravens All-Pro Returner
A former member of the Baltimore Ravens has a new home in the Windy City, according to FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz.
"Sources: The Bears are in agreement on a 1-year deal with WR and 2x Pro Bowl returner Devin Duvernay. Another key addition in Chicago," Schultz tweeted.
Duvernay, 27, was drafted by the Ravens in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Texas to be a strong target for quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Even though Duvernay didn't get much playing time on offense, he was able to find his home as a return specialist. In 2021 and 2022, Duvernay represented the AFC as its return specialist in the Pro Bowl.
Duvernay was also named First-team All-Pro in 2021, his second year in the league.
The Ravens chose not to renew his contract a year ago, and the Jacksonville Jaguars signed him to a new deal. Again, Duvernay made his mark on special teams instead of offense.
Now, he heads to the NFC North with the Bears, who struggled last season on special teams, but hope to get better with the former Ravens return man on their side.
