Pair of former Ravens finds new home on Chicago Bears roster
Bears GM Ryan Poles talked briefly at the owners meetings about the possibility of adding a veteran backup quarterback but his first moves afterward were at receiver and cornerback.
The Bears signed two former Ravens draft picks, Steelers and Ravens wide receiver Miles Boykin and former Patriots cornerback Shaun Wade.
Boykin, a Chicagoan, was a Ravens third-round selection in 2019 out of Notre Dame and saw the ball even less than new teammate Devin Duvernay did in Baltimore.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound X-type receiver from Providence Catholic is 28 years old and caught only 33 passes in three season for 470 yards with Baltimore but did have seven touchdown receptions as a real red zone threat.
The Ravens waived him after the 2021 season, which he spent on IR with hamstring injury.
The Steelers picked him up the next spring and he had five receptions for 28 yards in two seasons while also contributing on special teams. He was the Steelers' leader in solo special teams tackles in 2023 with nine.
Wade, fifth-round pick by the Ravens in 2021, was traded at the end of his first training camp to New England. He played 17 games with six starts at cornerback in 2023, and had a solid 85.9 passer rating against over 348 defensive plays.
Wade, 6-1, 195, made one pass breakup and 26 tackles in his three Patriots seasons after he had been one of Ohio State's most productive cornerbacks.
The Patriots released Wade at the end of 2024 training camp and he later signed with the L.A. Chargers.
