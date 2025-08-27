Key injuries press Jahdae Walker and roster additions on special teams
Losing running back Travis Homer and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga to injured reserve for at least four weeks definitely hurts the Bears more on special teams than on offense or defense.
If it hurts them on offense or defense, it's only because someone else is hurt.
So special teams coordinator Richard Hightower will try to get by with other players without two key performers when the season starts. Whether he needs to rely on even more inexperience at other special teams spots isn't entirely clear.
"Yeah, I mean, I don't want to understate the fact that you're asking about Amen and Homer, that they're really good contributors for us," Hightower said. " They do an outstanding job. They are productive.
"But that happens in this business. So the young guys have been challenged and they gotta step up rock and roll. So let's go. It's what we live for."
The young players include people like rookie Jahdae Walker, but they'll have an assist from veteran cornerback Jaylon Jones and former Saints linebacker D'Marco Jackson after the two were picked up off waivers on Wednesday.
Jones, in particular, has been effective on coverage teams before and it was for the Bears from 2022-24.
Whether they can also get production from Walker on special teams after he was a wide receiver roster surprise is unknown. He showed some ability on gunner drills in the joint practice with Buffalo when he wasn't making big receptions and dancing down the sidelines. He played some defense in high school.
Hightower sees a player who showed good interest in special teams meetings by devoting his attention and asking questions.
"Not kiss-butt questions, real questions," Hightower said. "So, you know, in that way, I've seen a guy that really cares about football and he's earned his opportunity.
"Now it's really time for him to get to work, prove that he deserves that opportunity. You have to prove that every day in the NFL, every day."
That's because Walker may have made the team with his pass catching but they have other players doing that in the regular season. He's going to need to help on special teams to be active on game day.
The future of two other special teams players is even less clear.
Both long snapper Scott Daly and return man Devin Duvernay are off the roster but there is great speculation both or one could return to the roster after cuts and possible other roster moves settle down.
"Yeah, this time of year ... a lot of transactions happen," Hightower said when asked if their release might be so much roster maneuvering. "So there’s really nothing there."
They do have long snapper Luke Elkin on the practice squad.
"Love Luke. He’s done a phenomenal job in camp but this time of year there’s all kind of moves being made," Hightower added.
Asked what Daly had proven as a member of the team last year, Hightower responded: "That he's an NFL snapper."
As for Duvernay, there's no doubt he's an NFL return man as he has been an All-Pro doing it.
"Well, like you just stated, like there's a lot of transactions that happen over the next 48 hours and the last 24 hours, so it's a lot of transactions this time of year. So that just is what it is, you know."
In other words, Hightower cloaked all of it better even than his own players had when they ran the trick punt return for a touchdown against Green Bay last year.
