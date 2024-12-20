Lions Looking Healthier to Face Bears but Still Depleted
The Detroit Lions pulled together well health-wise by the end of the practice week for their game against the Bears, at least those who are not already on injured reserve.
Running back David Montgomery (knee) and backup linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin are the only players ruled out due to injury and three others are questionable for the game: Guard Graham Glasgow (knee), defensive back Brian Branch (calf) and DB Ifeatu Melifonwu (hand).
The Lions are hoping Montgomery can come back later in the season or postseason from the knee injury so he hasn't gone on IR.
When the practice week started, the Lions also had linebacker Trevor Nowaske (concussion) and starting center Frank Ragnow (back) listed with injuries but they have been cleared to play.
Detroit still has injury issues, especially on defense.
Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, linebacker Alex Anzalone, defensive lineman Marcus Davenport, cornerback Carlton Davis, cornerback Khalil Dorsey, defensive tackle Alim McNeill, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and linebacker Derrick Barnes are key defensive players who have gone on injured reserve already without returning.
With so many linebackers and DBs out, the Lions would look particularly susceptible to pass to the running backs. They were burned repeatedly by Buffalo with this in their last game.
"We had a couple opportunities in the first game we played them," Bears interim coach Thomas Brown said about throwing to backs. "Missed on one on third down in the first half that was underthrown. Also, we could have come back to compete for the ball.
"You talk about always having a matchup league. With a team that plays a ton of man coverage, you have an opportunity to get some guys in different spots. Linebackers on tight ends, linebackers on running backs. So we might have a plan for it. We'll see."
Getting Roschon Johnson back from concussion this week won't hurt for the Bears as he's a solid receiver and pass blocker, besides being the short-yardage runner.
