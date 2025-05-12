Mind-blowing Colston Loveland comparisons from former Bears player
If it takes one to know one, then the Bears made the right choice to draft Colston Loveland even if they already had a tight end.
Loveland has been compared, at times, to former Bears and Panthers tight end Greg Olsen and it is Olsen himself who is greatly impressed with the former Michigan tight end’s skill set. In fact, Olsen thinks Loveland can be even more than he was in the NFL.
Appearing on the podcast “89 with Steve Smith and James Palmer.” Olsen told his old former teammate, Smith, that the Bears appear to be ahead of the curb now on offense with Ben Johnson as coach and with Loveland available as a target.
“I think Loveland is the modern-day tight end,” said Fox's Olsen, who could be the best analyst in broadcasting.
The reason Olsen says this is because there are two types of tight ends and he’s not referring to the U-tight end as the move-tight end or the Y-tight end as an in-line type.
“There’s guys that you have to scheme open and then there’s guys that get themselves open,” Olsen said.
Loveland is the guy who gets himself open.
“There’s just not a lot of guys that can get themselves open,” Olsen told Smith and Palmer.
From there, Olsen puts Loveland into a pretty elite class, should he be properly developed.
“There’s not a lot of those guys—those are the Kelces and the Kittles and the real special guys," Olsen said. "So, I think Loveland is that guy.”
Olsen’s picture painted of the way Johnson plans to use Loveland doesn’t necessarily fit in with Cole Kmet, although he thinks that’s possible because of Johnson’s creativity.
“I think Ben is one of the few offensive minds that has the flexibility where he can build his system around his personnel, but if I had a young quarterback and I said, ‘OK what is the recipe for developing this young quarterback?’ I’d say ‘OK I’ve got DJ Moore, he’s been doing it for a while, he’s a veteran guy, kind of a mini-Steve Smith kind of when he was young and played with me—great after the catch. DJ, he’s proven.
“They draft Rome Oduzne. Now they draft Loveland. They invested in the O-line. That’s the recipe for helping develop a young second-year quarterback in Caleb Williams.”
They needed to build it around Williams and they have. His step forward is what they'll all be waiting for this year.
