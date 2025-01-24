Bear Digest

10 names to watch for Chicago Bears coaching staff with connections to Ben Johnson

As Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson fills out his coaching staff, here are 10 candidates to montior for key roles with the team.

Lorin Cox

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa talks to quarterbacks/passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell prior to the game against the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa talks to quarterbacks/passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell prior to the game against the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
New Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson is digging through his rolodex to piece together his first coaching staff.

He has a wide range of connections across the league from his time working under four different head coaches on two different teams, and his staff is likely to include plenty of coaches he's worked with before.

Just as Johnson has worked his way up from an assisant to a coordinator and now a head coach, many of his former colleagues are ready to move up in the NFL and could find their opportunity in the NFL.

Here are 10 coaches with connections to Ben Johnson's past that could make sense for Chicago.

Denver Broncos TE coach Declan Doyle

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell hugs Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton in 2023
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell hugs Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton after a 42-17 win at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Doyle has been the Broncos TE coach for the last two seasons under head coach Sean Payton. He followed Payton to Denver from the New Orleasn Saints, where he coached with Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

Doyle never coached directly with Ben Johnson, but their Campbell connection likely comes with a strong recommendation. Learning from Payton in multiple spots is a nice plus too.

The Chicago Tribune reported Doyle is linked to the Bears offensive coordinator opening.

Syracuse Orange offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon

New York Giants running backs coach Jeff Nixon talks to reporters on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in East Rutherford.
New York Giants running backs coach Jeff Nixon talks to reporters on day two of mandatory minicamp at the Giants training center on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in East Rutherford. / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

2024 was Nixon's first year on the job at Syracuse, and his offense led the nation in passing yards with quarterback Kyle McCord averaging more than 34 points per game.

Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic floated Nixon's name out as one to keep an eye on because he and Johnson coached together on the Miami Dolphins from 2012 to 2015.

NIxon also coached for the San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers, where was interim offensive coordinator in 2021.

Miami Dolphins QB coach and passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa works with quarterbacks coordinator Darrell Bevell.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa works with quarterbacks coordinator Darrell Bevell prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

If Johnson wants to hire an experienced NFL offensive coordinator, Bevell could be a strong candidate. He was the Lions' OC in 2019 and 2020 when Johnson came to Detroit under head coach Matt Patricia.

Bevell has also been an offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars, and he has received head coaching interviews in the past.

He might not be the most exciting, up-and-coming candidate, but he's a proven commodity in the NFL that Johnson could trust to run the offense.

Los Angeles Chargers QB coach Shane Day

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert speaks with quarterbacks coach Shane Day during training camp.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) speaks with quarterbacks coach Shane Day during training camp. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If you recognize the name, it could be because Day was the Bears quarterbacks coach for Jay Cutler in 2010 and 2011. Since then, he was the tight ends coach on the Dolphins with Johnson for three seasons, and he spent time with the 49ers, Texans and Chargers.

Day was the passing game coordinator in Los Angeles for two seasons under head coach Brandon Staley but returned in 2024 as QB coach under Jim Harbaugh (who he previously worked with in San Francisco).

He's done good work with Justin Herbert and could be a nice pairing with Caleb Williams.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers passing game coordinator Josh Grizzard

Miami Dolphins offensive quality control coach Josh Grizzard during practice in 2017.
Sep 29, 2017; London, ,United Kingdom; Miami Dolphins offensive quality control coach Josh Grizzard during practice at Allianz Park. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers are quickly becoming an offensive coordinator factory, as Dave Canales and Liam Coen both ascended to head coaching positions.

Johnson could snag an old friend in Grizzard, who spent his whole career with the Dolphins before moving north to Tampa in 2024 for a promotion to passing game coordinator.

He and the new Bears head coach worked together for two seasons in Miami, and he could be on the fast track to an OC position in Tampa if Johnson doesn't lure him away.

Miami Dolphins RB coach Eric Studesville

Denver Broncos running backs coach Eric Studesville on the field in 2011
Oct 9, 2011; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos running backs coach Eric Studesville calls out during the fourth quarter against the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Dolphins connections run deep for Johnson. He and Studesville coached together there in 2017 and 2018, and the long time running backs coach has been an OC candidate for multiple teams in recent seasons.

Studesville got his start in the NFL on the Bears coaching staff in 1997 and went on to coach RBs for the Giants, Bills, and Broncos, where he was named interim head coach for four games in 2010.

He is a well-respected position coach around the league, and he's due for his shot to be an offensive coordinator.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB coach George Edwards

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards talks with linebackers Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks in 2017.
Oct 29, 2017; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards talks with outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) and middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54). / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If Johnson can't land Dennis Allen to be his defensive coordinator, he could find an experienced alternative in Edwards.

He spent 9 years as a defensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders.

In between those stops, he was a linebackers coach for the Dolphins for two seasons when Johnson was just getting his start in the NFL.

Carolina Panthers DL coach Todd Walsh

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Walsh pictured on the sidelines in 2017.
Dec 17, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Walsh during the second quarter at EverBank Field. / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Another potential defensive coordinator candidate with experience is Walsh, who spent five seasons in that role for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He left after Doug Marrone was fired in 2020 and joined the Lions coaching staff as defensive line coach along side Johnson.

Walsh held the same role with the Buccaneers and Seahawks, so he could be a welcomed fit in Chicago with the likes of Gervon Dexter and Montez Sweat up front.

Detroit Lions LB coach Kelvin Sheppard

Detroit Lions outside linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard claps his hands
Detroit Lions outside linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard claps his hands during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field. / Raj Mehta-Imagn Images

Sheppard could be in line to replace Aaron Glenn as the Lions defensive coordinator, or he could follow Glenn to the New York Jets to run his defense there.

He is an ascending, young defensive coach garnering a lot of interest, and he would give Johnson someone he's comfortable working with.

Sheppard played linebacker on the Dolphins when Johnson coached there before they became teammates again on the Detroit sidelines.

Houston Texans defensive passing game coordinator Cory Undlin

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals in 2020.
Sep 27, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals. / Billy Hardiman-Imagn Images

Undlin and Johnson only crossed over for one year in Detroit, when he was the defensive coordinator under Matt Patricia in 2020.

The Lions' defense ranked 32nd that year, but that was more of a reflection of Patricia than Undlin, who has been apart of strong defenses ever since.

He left Detroit to be the secondary coach for the 49ers under DeMeco Ryans before following Ryans to the Houston Texans in 2023.

Undlin developed quality defensive backs, and he could be ready for another shot as a defensive coordinator, without Patricia looming over him.

