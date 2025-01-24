More Bears assistants informed they won't be part of Ben Johnson's coaching staff
It's been a rough few days for Chicago Bears assistant coaches who worked for Matt Eberflus in 2024.
New head coach Ben Johnson will hand pick the assistant coaches he wants as part of his coaching staff, and few (if any) will be holdovers from the Eberflus era.
According to the Chicago Sun-Times' Patrick Finley, several more Bears assistants received notice that their time in Chicago is over.
Morton is a recognizable name to more than just Bears fans. He had a decent amount of face time during HBO's Hard Knocks last summer, but with Chicago's offense undergoing a complete teardown, it's no surprise Morton didn't make the cut.
There was early speculation that Ben Johnson would target some of his colleagues from the Detroit Lions coaching staff, namely offensive line coach Hank Fraley, but that's since been squashed.
Johnson should begin filling out his coaching staff in the next few days.
