Bears eye Broncos TE coach as potential offensive coordinator for Ben Johnson's staff
An unlikely candidate to become Ben Johnson's offensive coordinator with the Chicago Bears has emerged.
According to The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs, Denver Broncos tight ends coach Declan Doyle is being considered for the role.
Doyle isn't a household name among NFL fans, but his connection to Lions coach Dan Campbell, which presumably means he comes highly recommended to Ben Johnson, is there.
As Biggs notes, the only way for the Bears to snag Doyle from the Broncos' staff is for him to receive a promotion, which means jumping from a position coach to offensive coordinator.
Chicago Bears offensive coordinator won't call plays
The offensive coordinator role in Chicago won’t involve calling plays, as Johnson has confirmed he will retain those duties. However, the leap from tight ends coach to offensive coordinator—play-calling or not—is a major step forward in anyone’s career.
Doyle led a Denver tight end group that struggled to make an impact. Recently labeled one of the team’s disappointments in 2024, the unit faced challenges with a roster featuring players like Adam Trautman, Lucas Krull, and Nate Adkins.
Still, the young position coach has spent the past two years learning under Sean Payton in Denver, with additional experience in New Orleans. If he’s absorbed even a fraction of Payton’s expertise, he could prove to be a solid hire.
