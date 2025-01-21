Top Chicago Bears free agent target expected to avoid franchise tag
The Chicago Bears should get the opportunity to sign one of the top free agents at their biggest position of need.
ESPN analyst Field Yates reported what plenty of Bears fans have been wanting to hear: Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith is not expected to be re-signed or franchise tagged by his team.
"The reason why he's going to hit the open market, absent the franchise tag, which I'm not expecting, is not be cause the Chiefs don't like him. It's because they have a lot of guys," Yates told CHGO. "They've got players getting top-of-the-market money at their respective positions. The Chiefs have an embarrassment of riches of talent."
Kansas City will have trouble paying Smith the type of contract he'll command as a free agent, which could be more than $20 million per year.
Ryan Poles could be more willing to pony up for the Pro Bowl right guard who is clearly the top offensive lineman available this offseason.
The Bears have a massive hole on the interior of their offensive line with center Coleman Shelton and left guard Teven Jenkins set to hit free agency.
The team released its last big free agent offensive line signing, Nate Davis, during this past season, but Smith represents an opportunity for Poles to correct his mistake from the past and get a sure-fire stud to protect Caleb Williams.
Usually, players as good as Smith don't make it to the free agent market. It's possible the Chiefs could try to franchise tag him and trade him the way they did last year with cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.
But this report from Yates is encouraging that Poles could get the chance to upgrade his offensive line without having to give up more than a big contract.
