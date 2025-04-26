2025 NFL Draft: 4 reasons why the Bears selected Ozzy Trapilo in the second round
Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles is having a good night on the second day of the 2025 NFL draft. After securing a receiver that many had a first-round grade on, Poles traded back with the Buffalo Bills and used their pick to select Boston College offensive tackle, Ozzy Trapilo.
This had to be an easy decision for the Bears, and here's why.
The O-line rebuild is not yet complete
Despite spending a truckload of money on the O-line in free agency, the job of building a championship-caliber unit is not finished yet. The Bears needed more depth and, potentially, a long-term starter at left tackle. Trapilo fits the bill nicely as a prospect who should be no worse than a reliable swing tackle with a starter's upside.
Ben Johnson's offense needs dominance in the trenches
Head coach Ben Johnson came from a team with arguably the best offensive line in the league to a team that hasn't had reliable pass protection in years. That was obviously a problem that needed to be addressed immediately, and that's exactly what Poles is doing.
Braxton Jones may not be Chicago's franchise left tackle
As I alluded to earlier, the Bears may have a problem at left tackle. Braxton Jones suffered a major leg injury in December that may not heal properly until training camp. If he's unable to return to form or this injury becomes a nagging problem, the Bears need to be able to pivot. Trapilo gives them a comfortable option.
Value aligned with need
At the end of the day, the logic for this pick is simple: value aligned with need. The Bears needed offensive line depth, Trapilo is an excellent option for that, and they were able to land him after a trade down.
Take a bow, Ryan Poles.