2025 NFL Draft: 4 reasons why the Bears selected Shemar Turner in the second round
Unless Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles swings another trade like he did with the Buffalo Bills earlier in the second round, the Bears are done drafting on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
And with that final pick, No. 62 overall, courtesy of the Bills, the Bears added some serious power to the middle of their defensive line by selecting defensive tackle Shemar Turner.
At this point in the draft, Turner offers real value as a late second-rounder, even over some of the defensive ends still available. Here's why.
Turner brings versatility to the D-line
Turner is a bit of a "tweener" when it comes to size on the D-line, which is a double-edged sword. He may never excel at one position, but he can contribute at multiple spots along the line. In college, he lined up everywhere from on the edge to right in the middle as a nose tackle. For a young NFL player, versatility can be their greatest asset.
Chicago's D-line still has question marks
The Bears have some solid pieces on the defensive side of the trenches, but the long-term outlook still isn't great. Andrew Billings and Grady Jarrett are both on the wrong side of 30, and Gervon Dexter Sr. needs one more good year to prove he's not a flash in the pan.
By drafting Turner, you add an insurance policy for the older vets at worst, and a solid starter to grow alongside Dexter at best.
Defensive Tackle is growing in importance
For decades, the pass rusher coming off the edge of the line has been the most important part of NFL defenses, but that is slowly changing. The quickest way to the quarterback, after all, is a straight line right up the middle. Defenses that can dominate that space can control a game.
It won't be enough for the Bears to have Montez Sweat coming off the edge. They need to be able to collapse the pocket from the middle and keep the quarterback pinned down.
Dennis Allen can mentor him to his full potential
Arguably, the biggest negative to Turner's draft profile is his temper. He's lost his cool far too many times in games and has cost his team several 15-yard penalties. Luckily, Dennis Allen is a no-nonsense coach and exactly the kind of leader that a young player like Turner needs.
Plus, he'll have reliable player mentors in the locker room in Billings and Jarrett.