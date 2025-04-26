Bear Digest

Complete details of Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL Draft trade with Buffalo Bills

The Chicago Bears made a second-round trade with the Buffalo Bills in the 2025 NFL Draft. Here are all the details.

Bryan Perez

The Chicago Bears made a 2025 NFL Draft trade. And, in classic Ryan Poles fashion, it was a trade down the second round, resulting in more (and better) picks for the Bears.

Here are the complete details:

Chicago traded the Nos. 41, 72, and 240th picks to Buffalo for the Nos. 56, 62, and 109th picks.

Translation? The Bears slid back 15 spots with their second second-round pick and moved up from their high-third-rounder to No. 62, which is the second-to-last second-round pick. The jump from 240 to 109 is massive as well.

The good news for Bears fans is that the player Chicago will land at No. 56 will be very similar to what they would've snagged at 41, making the jump from 72 to 62 worth the slide.

Buckle up, Bears fans. More trades could be coming.

