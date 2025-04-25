2025 NFL Draft: 4 reasons why Colston Loveland was the WRONG pick for Chicago Bears
It's been said for weeks now that Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles gave himself the flexibility to draft anyone he wanted after his free agency spending spree. He apparently took that to heart when he selected Michigan tight end Colston Loveland in the first round.
This was, to say the least, a surprising pick. And if you're a Chicago Bears fan, you just have to trust that Poles and head coach Ben Johnson know what they're doing. But this sure feels like a missed opportunity for the Bears.
Here are four reasons why.
The Bears don't need a tight end
One of the most overhated players in the NFL is Bears tight end Cole Kmet. A locker room leader and a touchdown machine in the red zone, he was signed to a 4-year extension in 2023 for a reason, and it's hard to envision him being outplayed enough by a rookie to justify a first-round pick.
Unless the Bears plan on trading Kmet, this just doesn't make much sense.
Trading back (or up!) could have provided better opportunities
We'll likely never know if the Bears ever seriously pursued a trade in this year's draft, either up or down the draft order. But if they didn't, that feels like a huge missed opportunity for Chicago. A trade up may have gotten them Ashton Jeanty, a running back phenom. A trade down would have given them more picks and potentially a player just as impactful as Loveland.
What about the defense?
As we head into Day 2 of the NFL draft, the Bears are still weakest along the defensive line. Selecting Walter Nolen, who eventually went 16th overall to the Cardinals, would have been a great fit here for defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.
Tyler Warren may be the better pro
Selecting a tight end didn't come completely out of left field. The Bears were frequently linked to Penn State tight end Tyler Warren in recent weeks. But the Bears selected Loveland over Warren. Warren had a dazzling 2024 season and put up a highlight reel for the ages, but Johnson and Poles apparently think Loveland is a better fit for their offense.
Bears fans just have to hope they're right.