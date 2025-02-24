2025 NFL Draft: 4 under-the-radar prospects for Chicago Bears fans to watch at the NFL Combine
Every year at the NFL Combine, prospects hope to put on a good enough show to vault themselves into a first-round draft selection. That's exactly what Xavier Worthy did last year when he set the Combine record for the 40-yard dash. But they don't have to set new records to impress the scouts in attendance. Sometimes, a prospect just has to put concerns about speed, or even their height, to bed, or maybe showcase even more explosive athleticism than already expected.
Four under-the-radar prospects fall into that camp and would be good fits for the Chicago Bears in the 2025 NFL Draft. They won't be first-round selections, but a good performance this week could make GM Ryan Poles consider using one of his later selections on them.
1. Charles Grant - OT, William & Mary
A fifth-year senior, Grant remains a bit of a sleeper pick, but that may change after the NFL Combine. He's already showcased incredible athleticism during his college career and projects to measure with elite arm length, which is so critical for an offensive tackle.
If Grant excels this week, the Bears may have to use one of their two second-round picks to bring him to Chicago.
2. Mitchell Evans - Tight End, Notre Dame
For whatever reason, the Bears can't find a decent TE2 to pair with Cole Kmet. So why not try drafting a prospect from Kmet's alma mater?
Evans' last two years were decent enough to warrant early consideration on Day 3 of the NFL draft, but there are legitimate concerns about his athleticism.
If he can answer those concerns with a solid showing this week, he could be a valuable developmental project for Chicago in Round 5.
3. David Walker - EDGE, Central Arkansas
Unfortunately for Walker, there's not much he can do about the primary concern on his draft profile: that his gaudy stats are the result of playing at the FCS level in college. But he's an explosive athlete with sky-high upside. He's likely to be one of the stars of the Combine, and that, plus some respectable measurements, should make him a serious consideration for the Bears with their third-round selection.
4. Jimmy Horn Jr. - Receiver, Colorado
Horn will not be the next Amon-Ra St. Brown or Puka Nacua, a Day 3 prospect who ends up as a Top 20 receiver in the NFL. He's exclusively a slot receiver with upside as a return specialist. He could, however, be the next Xavier Worthy and boost his draft stock by a full round with an electric 40-yard dash.
If Horn can run a sub-4.3 second 40-yard dash, and he looks like he can, he would make himself an intriguing choice for Chicago in Round 5. The Bears still need a reliable WR3/4, and surely Ben Johnson could scheme up some big plays for a guy as speedy and shifty as Horn.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —