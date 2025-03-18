2025 NFL Draft: The Ashton Jeanty-to-the-Chicago Bears buzz is heating up
There are expert predictions, and then there are expert predictions.
If you want to get a real feel for the potential outcome of a sporting event, check out what the Vegas oddsmakers think. They're the best fortune teller in the business, and it's no different when it comes to the NFL Draft.
In the case of the Chicago Bears and the 2025 NFL Draft, those oddsmakers have GM Ryan Poles as the most likely general manager to select Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round.
According to the latest odds at DraftKings, the Bears have a slight edge over the Las Vegas Raiders at +130. The Raiders are +150.
Essentially, it's a two-team race. The next closest team in the Ashton Jeanty sweepstakes is the Dallas Cowboys at +550 before falling off a cliff with the San Francisco 49ers at +1100.
As much as you have to trust the intel the oddsmakers are using, it's still really hard to imagine the Chicago Bears having better odds at Jeanty than the Raiders, who pick four spots ahead of the Bears in the first round and have a bigger need at running back.
The only way Jeanty realistically has a chance to slide to Chicago's pick is if Las Vegas pivots to wide receiver or trades out of their first-round selection with a team looking to move up for a quarterback. The Raiders' offseason trade for Geno Smith has all but taken them out of the quarterback market, and with Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) expected to slide to at least the sixth pick, the Raiders might prefer a bundle of selections to help expedite their rebuild.
The thought of Ashton Jeanty in a Chicago Bears uniform is, admittedly, really fun. The closest the Bears have come to "triplets" like Caleb Williams, Jeanty, and Rome Odunze (or DJ Moore) was back in the Jay Cutler, Matt Forte, and Brandon Marshall days. And those were some really exciting offenses.
Still, I doubt Poles is satisfied with the team's offensive line rebuild. The Bears are a left tackle away from a complete reset upfront, and if they stay true to their offseason priority, they'll have several quality prospects to choose from in the first round.
But, man, Ashton Jeanty would be awfully tempting.
