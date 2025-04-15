2025 NFL Draft Attendees: Chicago Bears' first-round pick likely coming from this list
The 2025 NFL Draft is setting up to be one of the most fun in a really long time. First-round projections vary more this year than they have in a while, mainly because of how clustered the top prospects are.
The list of elite players is in the single digits, according to Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles, which means once prospects like Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, and Abdul Carter are off the board -- they should be the first three picks in that order -- the fun begins.
The Bears currently hold the 10th pick, putting them at the mercy of the chaos that will ensue between picks No. 5 and No. 9, but one thing seems pretty certain: they should end up picking one of the 2025 NFL draft prospects who will be in attendance for the first round in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
The NFL released the complete list of first-round attendees on Monday, and it's a quality group:
Noteworthy names on the list of 2025 NFL draft attendees who will rank high on the Chicago Bears' wish list include: Will Campbell, Mason Graham, Ashton Jeanty, Shemar Stewart and Josh Simmons. When factoring in Ward, Hunter, and Carter, it's a total of eight prospects. I highly doubt all eight will be selected in the nine picks before the Bears. And remember: Tyler Warren and Armand Membou aren't on this list. With them added, it's 10 players.
Another wildcard prospect who is in the running to become a Chicago Bear at No. 10 overall is Omarion Hampton, who visited Halas Hall Monday.
It's always fun when the Bears' first-round pick is in attendance at the NFL Draft. Seeing the walk across the stage and the bear hug with Roger Goodell adds to the excitement, and there's a chance we'll see that play out on Thursday, April 24.
