2025 NFL Draft: Odds of Chicago Bears adding this top prospect just took a big hit
After a busy free agency period that saw the Chicago Bears make major upgrades on both the offensive and defensive lines, GM Ryan Poles put himself into a position where he could select just about any position with his 10th overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, even a running back.
However, the clear-cut top running back in this draft class, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, may not even make it to the Bears in Round 1.
Las Vegas Raiders GM Jon Spytek, who owns the 6th overall pick, spoke to the media Friday and freely admitted how highly he values running backs.
For some Bears fans, this is devastating news. Jeanty is an explosive playmaker and, with the offensive line massively upgraded, could be the best Bears running back since at least Matt Forte. He's also viewed as one of the safest prospects in the draft, with no red flags to speak of on or off the field.
On the one hand, this pick would make sense for the Raiders. Head coach Pete Carroll also loves running backs and has a history of selecting them high in the draft. And for a rebuilding team, selecting the player least likely to be a bust is smart business.
However, the Raiders' roster is a mess. They need major improvements up and down the offensive line, in the wide receiver room, and their secondary. One could also argue that they are in absolutely no position to select a running back at 6th overall, especially when you consider how deep the running back class is.
Plus, Spytek did go on to say that they're "open-minded" with their pick. He wouldn't even rule out taking a quarterback, despite trading for and extending Geno Smith last month.
Don't believe everything you hear from GM's in April
Look, you never want to read too much into what general managers have to say to the media. Especially in the days leading up to the draft. April is called 'lying season' for a reason. Perhaps Spytek is trying to bait a team into trading up with him to get Jeanty when he has no intention of selecting him. Who knows? That's half the fun of draft season!
So buckle up, Bears fans. You could be in for a wild ride when the NFL draft kicks off.
