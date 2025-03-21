2025 NFL Draft: Potential Chicago Bears first-round target dubbed prospect to avoid in Round 1
The 2025 NFL Draft will be a blast for the Chicago Bears. General manager Ryan Poles will become a kid in a candy store; he can select whomever his heart desires at No. 10 overall after repairing the team's offensive line this offseason.
That desire could keep him at left tackle, where LSU's Will Campbell was recently pegged the Bears' pick by team insider Brad Biggs in his first 2025 mock draft. Perhaps it will be Missouri's Armand Membou. Running back Ashton Jeanty is gaining traction, too.
But if Poles stays true to his valuation board, he'll likely turn to defensive end at No. 10 overall. And one prospect whose draft stock is within the range of where the Bears pick is Tennessee's James Pearce Jr.
The twitchy edge rusher had a strong showing at the 2025 NFL combine, which followed a productive tenure with the Volunteers that, at one point, had him trending as the potential first-overall pick for this April's draft.
Pearce had a strong season in 2024, but it wasn't a 'wow' year that many expected. He finished with 7.5 sacks after registering 10 in his breakout 2023 campaign. When expectations were as high as they were for Pearce coming into the year, 7.5 sacks is a bit underwhelming.
Still, Pearce's explosive first step and bend around the edge should have defensive coordinators chomping at the bit for him.
Unfortunately, there have been rumblings of character concerns for Pearce, which have his draft stock falling. In fact, Pearce was recently named a player who would be a huge first-round mistake.
"Though he made plays this past season, recording 38 tackles, 13 for loss and 7.5 sacks, some clubs may be concerned that the Tennessee product has reached his ceiling unless he works on his technique," Bleacher Report's Moe Moton wrote. "With rumors about Pearce's demeanor and questionable upside, he's a high-risk pick in the first round. "
The Chicago Bears can't afford to take unnecessary risks in the first round, especially not this year, and not after an offseason that landed the top head coaching candidate in years and a class of acquisitions that has a playoff run suddenly a realistic goal.
Perhaps the risk outweighs the reward with Pearce.
Instead, Poles is more likely to stay the course and take an offensive lineman or a safe prospect like Penn State tight end Tyler Warren before risking his offseason equity on a player trending in the wrong direction.
